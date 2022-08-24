scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

How a 16-foot yacht points to nation’s vulnerability to a terror attack

Luckily, the unmanned boat that drifted to Maharashtra from the Gulf of Oman posed no danger. But how did it elude Indian Navy, Coast Guard and the police?

When a team of police officials reached Harihareshwar and checked the 16-metre-yacht, they found a cache of arms which included three deadly AK-47 assault rifles, some small arms, live ammunition, and some papers.

The entire rank and file of the Mumbai police, Maharashtra police, central agencies, Indian navy, and the Coast Guard went into a tizzy last week when an unmanned yacht reached the shores of Harihareshwar in Raigad district of Maharashtra. Local fishermen saw the boat and immediately informed the police. A day later, the Mumbai Traffic Police’s WhatsApp helpline number received messages warning that a “26/11-like terror attack” will soon be executed in Mumbai. The messages also claimed that there was a plan to blow up the city.

When a team of police officials reached Harihareshwar and checked the 16-metre-yacht, they found a cache of arms which included three deadly AK-47 assault rifles, some small arms, live ammunition, and some papers. Immediately, Maharashtra and other states were put on the highest alert, as the ghost of the audacious 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai raised its ugly head.

Also Read |Yacht found adrift off Raigad coast with weapons, owner’s husband says to keep Somali pirates at bay

As per the statement given by Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) Devendra Fadnavis, who also is the home minister, in the state assembly, the boat is called Lady Han and belongs to an Australian woman Hana Laundergun. She and her husband, James Hobert, who is a captain, were going to Muscat from Europe, when the boat’s engine got damaged in the middle of the ocean and they gave a call for help. A South Korean warship rescued the couple but since their boat was a small one, it could not be rescued in the rough weather.

According to a statement given by the Coast Guard, the yacht had made a distress call on June 26, it had a UK flag, and four sailors were rescued from the ocean.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower imagePremium
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image
Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with themPremium
Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with them
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...

Investigating the terror warnings received on WhatsApp, the Mumbai Police and ATS immediately started their investigations and reportedly detained a person from Virar. An initial probe revealed that the number from which the messages were sent had the country code of Pakistan. The Maharashtra ATS has been given the charge of investigating the matter. The police and authorities heaved a combined sigh of relief when initial investigations indicated that prima facie there was no terror angle to the incident and that the WhatsApp messages seemed to be fake. The question is: How did an unmanned and armed boat reach the shores of Maharashtra?

The incident has all the markings of the November 26, 2008, terror attacks, which resulted in the killing of more than 150 innocents and injuring hundreds in Mumbai. Ten heavily armed Pakistani terrorists, military and commando trained by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and ISI, entered Mumbai via the sea route and caused havoc and devastation for 60 hours. Several brave officers from the Mumbai police, including the then ATS chief Hemant Karkare, Additional Commissioner of Police Ashok Kamte, and Inspector Vijay Salaskar were martyred while fighting the terrorists. Mohammad Ajmal Kasab was caught alive thanks to the valiant effort by a martyred and brave constable from Mumbai Police – Tukaram Omble.

Must Read Opinions
Click here for more

These terror attacks had left all our state and central agencies embarrassed. A special committee – the Ram Pradhan Committee – was formed to investigate what went wrong before and during the attacks. The committee in its report mentioned that there was a clear lack of coordination between state and central intelligence and investigation agencies, including the defence forces.

Advertisement

Based on the recommendations of the Committee, it was decided that heads of all state and central agencies, including the defence agencies, will meet at least once in six months to ensure that there is proper and seamless flow of information and intelligence between agencies. However, it is shocking and pitiful that in the past 13 years, this meeting has happened only once, in 2009.

After the 26/11 attacks, the Maharashtra state government along with the central government had taken several important measures to ensure that a similar attack doesn’t take place ever again. The coastal police was set up to man the 770-kilometre Maharashtra coastline. In Mumbai, coastal police stations have been established. Amphibian vehicles costing crores of rupees were purchased. But these vehicles today are no longer functional due to lack of proper maintenance.

According to initial information, the unmanned yacht that found its way to Maharashtra was abandoned in the Gulf of Oman on June 26. This means that this unmanned and armed vessel had been adrift for 53 days and travelled roughly 900 nautical miles (approximately 1,500 kilometres) crossing the international waters, entered the Indian waters, dodged the Indian Navy’s surveillance, managed to escape being stopped by the Indian Coast Guard and slipped through Maharashtra’s Coastal Police dragnet and reached the Harihareshwar shore.

Advertisement

This is exactly how Kasab and his team had entered Mumbai, by first travelling in a ship provided by the ISI from Pakistan to international waters. They then hijacked an Indian fishing trawler named – Kuber, killed its crew and abducted the owner. They entered the Indian waters in the Kuber, and hoodwinked the Indian navy and Coast Guard’s surveillance. As they reached the sea near Mumbai, they killed the owner and abandoned the boat and hopped onto two inflated rubber boats, attached with Yamaha engines, and sailed towards the shore undetected.

One can only shudder thinking about what could have happened if the yacht had been a manned and armed boat. It is now quite clear that, unfortunately, no lessons have been learnt from the astounding failures of 26/11.

The writer was Director General of Police (DGP) , Maharashtra, Police Commissioner of Mumbai & chief of the elite Mumbai Crime Branch. He was also Joint Director of CBI and IB

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 06:49:38 pm
Next Story

TNEA 2022 Counselling process begins tomorrow; check schedule

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Opinion | For Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, a lesson on dogs and kindness

Opinion | For Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, a lesson on dogs and kindness

How the Hindi film industry is grappling with fear, hate and hashtags

How the Hindi film industry is grappling with fear, hate and hashtags

Premium
Opinion | To hoist the flag or not to — the choice is clear

Opinion | To hoist the flag or not to — the choice is clear

Qutub Minar case: ASI asks Delhi court to dismiss plea of ‘royal descendant’

Qutub Minar case: ASI asks Delhi court to dismiss plea of ‘royal descendant’

'I was misquoted': JNU V-C on 'Gods' caste' remark

'I was misquoted': JNU V-C on 'Gods' caste' remark

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with them

Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with them

Premium
Should you have iodised salt? Is having rock salt better for heart health?

Should you have iodised salt? Is having rock salt better for heart health?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

40 Years Ago

August 24, 1982, Forty Years Ago
August 24, 1982, Forty Years Ago

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement