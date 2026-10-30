Towards the latter half of Avinash Arun’s Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, Abbas Kazmi (Sikandar Kher), the Muslim lawyer defending Ajmal Kasab (Lalit Prabhakar), the lone surviving gunman of the 26/11 attacks, looks Ujjwal Nikam (Rajkummar Rao) in the eye and confronts him with the Islamophobia that underpins Nikam’s worldview and finds expression in the society around him. Kazmi speaks of the humiliation and hostility he faces, both from within his own community and from the larger world, for doing nothing more than defending Kasab in court. He is branded a “terrorist lawyer”, his professional duty reduced to a moral transgression because of whom he represents. In the eyes of the world, he might be committing a grave sin; in his own eyes, and in the eyes of the law, he is simply doing his job, no more, no less.

It is here that Arun’s legal drama briefly slips the leash of hagiography, allowing a perspective to emerge that complicates the moral certainties of its protagonist. To watch Prahaar is to witness these competing truths collide, even as the film refuses them the time and space to fully reckon with each other. It does not quite have the courage to follow its contradictions to their logical ends, but neither is it callous enough to look away. This is what makes Prahaar such a complicated beast. A biopic celebrating its subject in 2026, a mainstream entertainer finding yet another villain in Pakistan, is hardly novel. If anything, it is the most expedient form of storytelling. But, in flashes, Prahaar sheds its skin to reveal something more incisive. It may have little interest in pursuing the answers, but at least, for a moment, it has the spine to ask the questions.