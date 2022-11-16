Himachal Pradesh election: So many freebies

Written by Harish K Thakur

The 2022 elections to the state assembly in Himachal Pradesh is a matter of interest on several counts. The voting percentage this time has been about 74 per cent, a little less than in the 2017 elections (76.5 per cent). This signifies a reluctance towards change, if taken theoretically.

Himachal Pradesh, like most other states, has its own caste and region-related arithmetic. As per the 2011 Census, 50.72 per cent of its population belong to upper castes (32.72 per cent Rajput and 18 per cent Brahmin), 25.22 per cent to Scheduled Castes (SCs), 5.71 per cent to Scheduled Tribes (STs), 13.52 per cent to Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and 4.83 per cent to other communities.

While factors like anti-incumbency, crime and corruption and a strong national leadership and organisation guided the BJP to power in the 2017 state elections, the scenario was different this time. The issues at work were complex in view of 2024 parliamentary elections and the stakes involved for BJP, Congress and the AAP. The BJP focussed on welfare schemes, developmental works and policy changes, many of which are part of its national agenda — the introduction of the Uniform Civil Code, for instance. The party also talked of an AIIMS in Himachal and roads constructed in the state, generation of 8 lakh jobs, pucca roads in all villages, five medical colleges, mobile clinic vans, ex-gratia for the family of martyrs, Him start up scheme, bicycles and scooties to girl students and 33 per cent reservation to women in jobs. The Congress has come up with 10 guarantees and tried to play the card of regional discrimination by pleading for sops to the apple belt of upper Himachal. It has promised to provide 1 lakh jobs in its first year if it comes to power, Rs 1,500 to every woman, ration to APL families, 300 units of free electricity per month, the old pension scheme (OPS) and sops to apple growers. AAP, the third party in the fray, has talked of the Delhi model of quality education and promised Rs 1,000 to every woman.

The recent criticism of freebies, including by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, does not seem to have made any impact in electioneering in Himachal. Both Congress and the BJP promised a range of freebies during the campaign.

A larger portion of Himachal’s population is engaged in government service and employed in the public sector — about 4.15 Lakh employees. Pensioners comprise around 10 per cent of the electorate. Pension schemes are, therefore, an important item of conversation in elections. While Congress under Virbhadra Singh withdrew the OPS in 2003 in favour of NPS, it has now promised the restoration of the same to state government employees. Broadly speaking, while OPS ensures 50 per cent of the total salary as pension at retirement, the NPS is based on a different structure — 10 per cent of the salary contributed by the employee and 14 per cent of the salary contributed by the government. The amount fixed at retirement is comparatively less than OPS. However, since the application of the new scheme the state government has signed an MOU with the Centre that makes withdrawal much easier. Congress’s poll plank discredits the party — it’s seen as compromising with its earlier commitments and playing electoral gimmicks. The NPS could have been rationalised by increasing the amount of gross pension at the retirement — the primary grouse of the employees — and a reduction of the employee’s contribution to around 5 per cent. Once the older batch of OPS claimants ends by 2030 to 2035, the issue will be exhausted and NPS will have full sway. This is what the central and state governments had envisioned but now Congress’s election engineers from Rajasthan, Punjab, New Delhi and Chhattisgarh have raised the issue again.

During the campaign, the BJP seems to have an upper hand, especially because of its better organisational strength and strong leadership profile. The Congress campaign of “Taj Badlega” (the government will change) relied on Priyanka Gandhi, Party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Anand Sharma and the state trio of Sukhvinder Singh Thakur, Pratibha Singh and Mukesh Agnihotri. The Congress campaigners focused on the fact that the BJP rule increased inflation and created joblessness. The party also criticised the Centre’s Agni Veer scheme. Congress promised to give jobs to 1 lakh people.

The AAP was a distant face in the elections and its national leadership didn’t show up much in the campaign. The CPM’s campaign was limited to Shimla (urban), Kasumpati and Theog constituencies.

The BJP’s campaign was led by stalwarts like PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party’s national president J P Nadda, Cabinet Minister Anurag Thakur, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. The BJP intends to buck anti-incumbency — something that earlier chief ministers like Shanta Kumar, Virbhadra Singh and Prem Kumar Dhumal failed — with the slogan of ‘Rivaaz Badlega’ (the custom will change). The party highlighted the achievements of state and national governments. Addressing a rally at Palampur, Yogi Adityanath reminded the people that it was in Himachal Pradesh that BJP’s working committee, for the first time, passed a resolution for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in 1989. Issues like national security, Article 370, terrorism, Naxalism, surgical strikes, the drug mafia in the state, the Covid-19 pandemic, jawans from the state and welfare schemes reverberated in the speeches.

The BJP followed a new strategy of curbing the anti-incumbency factor by not giving tickets to some MLAs and shuffling the constituencies of about 29 candidates. This does not seem to have gone well with many of the affected candidates. About 20 rebels in the field could affect the BJP’s election outcome. Congress also faced a challenge from about a dozen rebel candidates – though it seems better placed than the BJP in this respect.

The BJP seems to have the upper hand since it has the advantage of welfare policies initiated by the Centre – the beneficiaries cut across classes. Even then, given the wide range of factors and promises, the contest appears to be quite interesting.

The writer is professor Department of Political Science, Himachal Pradesh University