A budding German scholar, barely 23, came to a Buddhist monastery in Sri Lanka as a tutorial assistant for two months in 1959. He then undertook an exceptional train journey from the south of India, through the Deccan and the northern plains up to Amritsar and Lahore, and then hitch-hiked across the Khyber Pass. His journeys across South Asia would have pleased Xuanzang (the 7th-century CE Chinese Buddhist pilgrim). He visited several historic and sacred sites (including Thanjavur, Badami, Ajanta, Sanchi, Varanasi and Agra) and remembered the travels as his tirtha-yatra. It would be the beginning of his six-decade-long association with India. The scholar was Professor Hermann Kulke, one of the most respected German experts on South Asian History, who passed away on March 10.

Kulke began by studying German History, Sociology and Political Science, but soon felt drawn to South Asian History by reading Heinrich Zimmer and Wilhelm Rau. He turned to Indology at the University of Freiburg as a doctoral scholar. Although he received rigorous training in German Indology, Kulke was never enamoured of the Aryan question, which, as he pointed out, was “a major ideological prop of German Fascism”. A close reading of Max Weber aroused in Kulke a deep interest in Indic systems. The result was his groundbreaking doctoral dissertation on the sacred centre of Chidambaram. It involved a critical analysis of the Chidambaram-mahatmyam, which enabled new perspectives on the Cholas.