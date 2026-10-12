By Mayank Makhija and Naman Sharma

The Supreme Court’s decision to take suo motu cognisance of the recent rape cases in Delhi-NCR was more than a judicial intervention, it is an indictment of our collective failure. Hearing the alleged gang rape of a teenager in a public park and the sexual assault of a minor inside a moving sleeper bus, Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran observed that these incidents reveal a “systematic failure on the part of the law enforcement and the public administrative authorities” to guarantee basic public safety. The Court directed the registration of a suo motu public interest litigation and reminded governments that public spaces cannot become “zones of high risk” because of poor lighting, inadequate surveillance and lack of patrolling.

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Perhaps the most painful observation made by the Supreme Court was that “one cannot help but draw painful parallels with the 2012 Nirbhaya case.” From Nirbhaya to today, the real tragedy is not merely the recurrence of such crimes, but the uncomfortable reality that the systemic failures identified in 2012 continue to haunt the national capital.

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Delhi is not merely another city; it is the seat of Parliament, the Supreme Court and the Union Government. It hosts millions of daily commuters, students, professionals and tourists. If the capital itself cannot guarantee safe buses, parks and streets, the promise of women’s safety across the country becomes increasingly difficult to defend.

The Nirbhaya case was supposed to redefine women’s safety in India. It led to unprecedented public protests, sweeping legal reforms and the constitution of the Justice J S Verma Committee, which produced one of the most significant reports on criminal justice in independent India. The Committee recognised that rape is not merely an offence against the body; it is an assault on dignity, equality and personal autonomy. It recommended police reforms, gender-sensitive investigations, victim support mechanisms and institutional accountability, alongside stronger criminal laws.

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Many recommendations were implemented through the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013. New offences such as stalking and voyeurism were introduced, the definition of rape was expanded and punishments became more stringent. Yet the Committee had repeatedly cautioned that legal reform without institutional reform would remain incomplete.

The recent incidents in Delhi prove that the warning was justified. A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a sleeper bus that travelled nearly 47 kilometres before she was abandoned, and days later, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped at knifepoint in a Delhi park by three men posing as police officers, both incidents exposing grave failures in the safety of public spaces.

The problem persists beyond individual offenders. Roads, parks, buses, metro stations, subways and footbridges cannot be permitted to become dangerous spaces because of preventable administrative failures. The debate is no longer confined to punishment; it is about the state’s duty to make public spaces safe.

Modern criminology offers a useful explanation through the Routine Activity Theory. A crime becomes more likely when three conditions exist simultaneously: a motivated offender, a vulnerable target and the absence of effective guardianship. Poorly illuminated parks, non-functional CCTV cameras, unverified buses and inadequate police patrols reduce that guardianship. They do not create criminals, but they undoubtedly create opportunities for crime. Urban planners describe this as Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED). Women’s safety is therefore not only a policing issue but also an issue of city design and public infrastructure.

It must be understood that the right to live with dignity under Article 21 includes the right to live free from the fear of violence.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data from 2018 to 2024 presents a disturbing picture of women’s safety in the national capital. Delhi has consistently remained the metropolitan city reporting the highest number of crimes against women in India, reflecting a persistent pattern rather than isolated incidents. The rape-specific data is even more alarming. According to the NCRB 2024, Delhi registered 1,058 rape cases with a rape rate of 14 per lakh women. In simple terms, nearly three women reported rape every single day in the capital. More disturbing is the fact that these are only the reported cases; the countless crimes buried under fear, stigma and silence never find a place in official statistics.

Media reports also indicate that at least 13 cases of sexual assault were reported in Delhi during September alone. The Supreme Court’s decision to take suo moto cognizance reflects the seriousness of the institutional breakdown.

This raises a difficult question. Why do severe punishments not prevent these crimes?

The answer lies in the Classical Theory of Penology developed by Cesare Beccaria. Beccaria argued that the certainty of punishment, rather than its severity, is the real deterrent. India today has stringent rape laws, including life imprisonment and capital punishment in specified circumstances. Yet offenders often believe they can evade immediate detection because surveillance is weak, policing is inadequate and investigations are delayed.

A harsh law that is rarely enforced is a weaker deterrent than a moderate law that is enforced with certainty.

One of the strongest observations made by the Supreme Court deserves to become the guiding principle of public administration: “Expressions of solidarity devoid of accountability fall short of answering the larger institutional question.”

The Court is correct. Every horrific incident is followed by statements of grief, compensation announcements and promises of stricter action. But public sympathy cannot substitute administrative responsibility. When a CCTV camera remains dysfunctional, when a park lacks illumination, when an unmonitored bus crosses district boundaries carrying a victim, these are not merely operational lapses, they are failures of governance.

The conversation on women’s safety must now move from reaction to prevention. First, every identified vulnerable public space in Delhi should undergo an independent safety audit covering lighting, CCTV functionality, emergency response systems and police visibility. Second, all commercial buses must have compulsory GPS tracking and live surveillance linked to transport authorities. Third, departmental accountability should accompany criminal prosecution whenever serious offences expose failures in surveillance, licensing or patrolling.

The Justice J S Verma Committee had identified “failure of governance” as the root cause for sexual crime. It recommended the creation of Rape Crisis Cells in every district, which would be immediately notified upon registration of an FIR and provide survivors with integrated legal aid, trauma counselling and psychological support from the very first stage of investigation. While the government later introduced One Stop Centres (Sakhi) in 2015, the Committee’s vision of an automatic, police-linked rape crisis response has never been fully implemented in the manner it proposed.

Women should not have to calculate which road is safer, which park is brighter or whether a public bus can be trusted. The burden of safety cannot continue to rest on the victim’s precautions instead of the State’s preparedness.

The Supreme Court has reminded us that the issue is not merely criminal, it is constitutional. Fourteen years after Nirbhaya, India possesses stronger laws than ever before. What it still lacks is the certainty that every woman can occupy public spaces without fear.

A capital city is judged not merely by the grandeur of its Parliament or the magnificence of its monuments, but by whether its women can return home in safety and with dignity. Until Delhi can answer that question with honesty, the promise of justice will remain profoundly incomplete.

Makhija is a lawyer, Supreme Court of India and former Special Public Prosecutor for the Enforcement Directorate, and Sharma is a final-year student at Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur