The urge to spill it all out

In this season of cheer and merriment, a pub in England has named their house ale Harry’s Bitter, one of many scathing responses to Harry and Meghan, the new Netflix documentary on the ongoing, real-life soap opera in the House of Windsor. For the uninitiated, (though one would have to be living on the moon to have missed this story), Prince Harry and his wife renounced their participation in British royal life and moved to America, the distance perhaps fuelling a bravado to criticize their past with impunity. On the show, they held forth on the monarchy, colonialism, toxic journalism, even the practice of curtseying, notching up a total of 81.5 million viewing hours. From a financial point of view, hanging out their dirty linen to dry has been a fantastic decision for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex; whether this reckless self-disclosure will continue to reap dividends in the years to come is another matter altogether.

We live in an era when brazen self-promotion is wholly acceptable, even considered a worthy aim, in the pursuit of money, power and status. Indeed, the Sussexes have wrested control over their own narrative, ensuring they monetize the perks of stardom on their terms. They’re lucky there’s an audience for their tawdry family feud— 99 per cent of humanity hold private grievances with their near ones but forget making money off it. With the mad pace of city life, we’d be hard put to find someone to listen to our woes. We nobodies have been denied the opportunity of making a spectacle of ourselves because no one’s interested in our issues – until a decade and a half ago, when the Facebook prompt “what’s on your mind?” changed how the world feels about personal revelations, or wearing one’s heart on one’s sleeve, so to say.

Since then, even “how are you” has become a potentially loaded question that need not necessarily elicit the conventional answer, “I am fine”. New-age psychologists encourage authentic honesty over a facade of perfection, so the current crop of 20-somethings, the likely Harry and Meghan supporters, see radical truth-telling as righteously correct, not embarrassingly oversharing. However, some rules of etiquette are timeless and apply to humanity at large, not just royalty. Over a lifetime, success in relationships and careers depends less on brilliance and more on an ability to eschew impulsiveness. Chances are anger will dissipate over time but in this digital age, shooting one’s mouth off for all and sundry, has lasting repercussions. Clearly, there are sound reasons why Buckingham Palace follows the policy of never complain, never explain.

Winds change and new alliances form in all our lives; the wisest course is to never put oneself in a position from where withdrawal becomes impossible. Whatever they may say, the reality is people make judgements based on what you put out in the public domain. It’s all very well to claim one doesn’t care what people think; bosses care, partners care. Accusations made on film, like in Harry & Meghan, can finish an already fragile sibling bond; for what, momentary satisfaction at making someone squirm?

For an Indian viewer, especially, Meghan’s issues come across as puzzlingly superficial. Tactless relatives murmuring words like saavla or gora (with a bright smile) to describe our children’s skin colour is par for the course; off-putting, sure, but you shrug it off philosophically and move on. If one is claiming to be tortured by relatives on Netflix, it needs to be about something worse than snarky comments. Nor does it ring true that someone so familiar with the limelight could be driven to suicidal despair by negative headlines.

What do we commoners make of this? It’s somewhat comforting that peoples’ problems are largely the same. There’s no avoiding conflict, and maintaining relationships is perpetually exhausting and challenging. Most importantly, you can marry a Prince but you can’t count on a fairytale ending.

The writer is director, Hutkay Films