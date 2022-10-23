Happy Diwali! From the other side

IT’S THAT time of the year again, when everywhere you turn, you are reminded of things that you could, would, should do. Cleaned that corner yet? Dusted those books? Hung up lights? Made some sweets? Bought the gifts? Done the checklists? Forgot that one, didn’t you, buying diyas in time and then soaking them and drying them, just like your parents did, to save up on precious oil (well, the oil does remain as costly)?

Yes, it is Diwali, and beyond those twinkling lights, there hides the well-known secret. While the world, or rather their male counterparts sleep, women are at work making festivals — including this one — happen.

No one expects us to — which is only partly true — but who else is going to get onto the kitchen counter and clean the grease off the chimney, unless the sulking help can spare the time? Your husband and children perhaps go through life, certainly your life, not noticing things like that.

Who else will feel the hurt when your son turns around and asks, “You didn’t make sweets again this year?”

Every patchwork on the walls meanwhile tells a story. Of another Diwali gone without that nightmare whitewash.

And finally no one expects us to, but when all those photos pop up on your WhatsApp groups of well-dressed, smiling families, you better have cajoled, pleaded, run around, made the effort with your own for that perfect shot.

Numerous surveys, books and reports tell us women bear the brunt of festivals. As per a survey by the American Psychological Association, nearly half of all women in the US experienced heightened stress during the holidays, at risk to the health of their minds, not to speak bodies.

In her book The Christmas Imperative: Leisure, Family and Women’s Work, Leslie Bella talked about how women are under pressure to mount the “perfect Christmas”, which involves long hours recreating things from a bygone era of large families with women confined to home. We now have nuclear set-ups, women juggling office and home, tackling the traffic mess of festival seasons, returning exhausted to a messy home, and doing a 360-degree turn when in.

And, after all this, come D-Day, it may be still upon the women to get a reluctant family to appreciate — if not share — that vision of perfection.

Even the fact that all festivals are associated with food is no coincidence. We are again coming from a time when people had lesser means, fewer occasions to have feasts, and hence looked forward to those rare times when the table was laden with goodies, without guilt. Now, food is both centric to our lives — and isn’t. We keep talking about it, have all kinds around us at all times, and appreciate it less and less. Still, come a festival, at least some part of our day is spent juggling ladles and a sari over a stove.

A friend recently, a male, said they had liberated themselves from all this some years back. With his wife also working, they order in their meals, the full course of it, and enjoy their day instead. The thought was so revolutionary that I couldn’t get it out of my head a long time.

So, come Monday, what will it be? Having done some rudimentary cleaning to satisfy my heart, if not my eyes, made the laddoos that the teens are still children about, bought the gifts, brought out the diyas from last time, hung up the lights, dealt with the fact that the help is celebrating her own Diwali, I will probably be found in the kitchen early to do my bit.

Revolutions take time. Maybe next year.

National Editor Shalini Langer curates the ‘She Said’ column