Happy birthday, Shah Rukh Khan is 57 years new

On his 57th birthday, the King has announced yet another reinvention. With the teaser for his upcoming film Pathaan (expected to release in January 2023) dropping today, Shah Rukh Khan has officially launched himself as an action star. With long hair and a bared chest, Khan can be seen in the teaser executing the flying kicks and punches that one has come to expect from, say, a Tiger Shroff or, going back a generation, Hrithik Roshan or John Abraham (who is, in fact, co-starring in Pathaan). In older SRK films, like Karan Arjun, Ra. One and Main Hoon Na, “action” was a mere component, never the whole point (Don and Don 2 are uncategorisable outliers). Based on what has been revealed about Pathaan so far, and the fact that the other two upcoming SRK films, Jawan and Tiger 3, have also been described as “action thrillers”, what we’ll be seeing next is a Shah Rukh Khan we’ve never seen before.

But reinvention has been a part of the SRK brand right from the start. It is what won him his devoted fandom in the first place. Like many in my cohort, I fell for Shah Rukh Khan early and hard, precisely because, like Amitabh Bachchan before him, he reinvented the Hindi film hero.

The churn he brought about is palpable even in Deewana, where he played the additional lead, his youthful, dimpled charm juxtaposed against the paunchy, sweater-clad figure of the “real lead” Rishi Kapoor. Here was a young man from Delhi, arriving, godfather-less, in an industry run by mamas and chachas, and immediately tearing up the rule-book. Khan’s innate magnetism marked him out as natural hero-material — albeit, made from a completely different mould from the heroes who had come before him — but even when he was still getting a foothold in Bollywood, he did things slantwise. Far from vying for all the “chocolate boy” roles that one would have imagined would cement his place in the Hindi film firmament, he played the anti-hero in Baazigar and Darr. He did this with such relish that he upstaged the traditional good guys —- Siddharth Ray and Sunny Deol, respectively — and risked being typecast in an industry that, at least during those early, heady years, seemed to be two steps behind him. As his early fans know, Shah Rukh Khan was a star when he arrived in Bombay — the rest of the world just took a couple of films to understand that.

It isn’t as if Khan’s gambles have always paid off — his penchant for risk-taking has meant that while he has sometimes struck gold, like when he helped launch the nostalgia-soaked genre of NRI love stories with Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, he has just as often struck himself in the foot (Paheli, Asoka, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani). The last time we saw him play the lead in a film was in 2018, with Zero, which turned out to be one of the biggest debacles of his career.

What side of the coin lands with Pathaan is hard to predict, but with Khan there is always the guarantee of the unexpected.

