DMK patriarch M Karunanidhis reluctance to reclaim the Cabinet berths vacated by A Raja and Dayanidhi Maran once again reflects the ageing Tamil Nadu strongmans inability to put his faction-ridden house in order as also a growing desire to distance his party from the UPA government.

Many top and second-rung leaders of the party are known to nurse ministerial ambitions,while members of the extended first family even had specific names in mind for the two Cabinet slots.

M K Stalin for one wants the clout of his elder brother M K Alagiri weakened. With Alagiri not inclined now to resign and return to state politics,installing one of his loyalists as a Cabinet minister would have suited Stalin as a balancing factor.

Already in trouble because of his sons alleged involvement in the granite quarry scam,Alagiri on the other hand would prefer no change. A section of the DMK  particularly the old guard  too prefers status quo although not for the same reasons as Alagiri. They feel reclaiming the berths will not benefit the party much given the UPAs crisis-ridden image.

This section interestingly believes that the corruption charges against DMK ministers played a major role in its decimation in the Assembly elections. Kanimozhi,who was once a ministerial hopeful,seems indifferent.

Given this backdrop,Karunanidhi may not have wanted to disturb his partys complicated succession scenario by putting up names for Cabinet.

Instead,the party supremo would like to keep the public focus on the DMKs ties with the Congress. By all insider accounts,Karunanidhi is not inclined to pull out of the UPA or in any way destabilise the government. Yet,he would calibrate his moves in a manner that he distances the DMK from bearing the burden of the UPA governments deteriorating public profile  particularly as its own representatives have been at the centre of the Oppositions corruption charges.

The stand against diesel price hike and FDI in retail signal this new approach.

Manoj C G is a Special Correspondent based in Delhi

manoj.cg@expressindia.com

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App