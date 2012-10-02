DMK patriarch M Karunanidhis reluctance to reclaim the Cabinet berths vacated by A Raja and Dayanidhi Maran once again reflects the ageing Tamil Nadu strongmans inability to put his faction-ridden house in order as also a growing desire to distance his party from the UPA government.
Many top and second-rung leaders of the party are known to nurse ministerial ambitions,while members of the extended first family even had specific names in mind for the two Cabinet slots.
M K Stalin for one wants the clout of his elder brother M K Alagiri weakened. With Alagiri not inclined now to resign and return to state politics,installing one of his loyalists as a Cabinet minister would have suited Stalin as a balancing factor.
Already in trouble because of his sons alleged involvement in the granite quarry scam,Alagiri on the other hand would prefer no change. A section of the DMK particularly the old guard too prefers status quo although not for the same reasons as Alagiri. They feel reclaiming the berths will not benefit the party much given the UPAs crisis-ridden image.
This section interestingly believes that the corruption charges against DMK ministers played a major role in its decimation in the Assembly elections. Kanimozhi,who was once a ministerial hopeful,seems indifferent.
Given this backdrop,Karunanidhi may not have wanted to disturb his partys complicated succession scenario by putting up names for Cabinet.
Instead,the party supremo would like to keep the public focus on the DMKs ties with the Congress. By all insider accounts,Karunanidhi is not inclined to pull out of the UPA or in any way destabilise the government. Yet,he would calibrate his moves in a manner that he distances the DMK from bearing the burden of the UPA governments deteriorating public profile particularly as its own representatives have been at the centre of the Oppositions corruption charges.
The stand against diesel price hike and FDI in retail signal this new approach.
Manoj C G is a Special Correspondent based in Delhi
