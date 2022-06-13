A steady hand

All that could have possibly triggered higher inflation globally has already occurred — multiple waves of the pandemic, supply disruptions, an overdose of policy stimuli, war, sanctions, energy shocks, geopolitical adversity and weather disruptions. In India, however, there are a few other triggers as well that will have a bearing on the inflationary trajectory, especially on the food side. Two of them relate to policy, while the other revolves around the weather gods.

The first is minimum support prices. Policymakers in India have often acted with alacrity to protect the interests of farmers over the years. The MSP that is fixed by the government for kharif and rabi crops has been one of the key policy instruments. The government has just announced MSP for Kharif crops and it is heartening to see that while the farmers are being compensated for higher cultivation costs, the urge to splurge or overcompensate them has been eschewed with the hike likely to have an impact of around 10 basis points on inflation going forward. The backdrop was dire, given the persistence of negative terms of trade for farmers due to runaway prices of inputs, especially diesel and fertilisers.

Note that in the last 20 years, the weighted average MSP for kharif crops saw double-digit growth four times — in 2007, 2008, 2012 and 2018. The years 2007 and 2008 witnessed an unprecedented rise in agri inflation with the global recession leading to a shortage of farm inputs. The Centre responded with an annual increase of 14 per cent in 2007 in the MSP of 14 kharif crops and by 26 per cent in 2008. Food inflation shot up to 12 per cent in 2007-08 as against 8 per cent in 2006-07 and 4 per cent in 2005-06. The inflationary surge continued in 2009 as a monsoon failure hit agricultural output hard. Global agricultural commodity prices started to rise in 2010 again and the FAO food price index reached an all-time high in July 2012. One of the key reasons for the increase in food prices was the oil price surge and a rise in demand for biofuel production. The global upside in food prices coincided with a 22 per cent increase in MSP for Kharif crops in India. Following the rise in MSP, food inflation in 2012 increased by 14.6 per cent as against 3.6 per cent the preceding year.

Then, in 2018, there was a change in the MSP methodology. For the first time, the MSPs for all 23 kharif and rabi crops were fixed at a margin of at least 50 per cent higher than the cost of cultivation. The cost of cultivation (A2 + FL) includes the paid-out cost and cost of imputed family labour. Accordingly, the MSP of kharif crops in 2018 saw an annual increase of about 14 per cent. However, despite the significant rise in MSP, food inflation in 2018-19 was muted at 0.3 per cent. This was because farm input costs were under control and the terms of trade for farmers remained positive.

The second trigger relates to the GST council. In the upcoming meeting, there is talk of a rejig of GST slabs and rates with an eye on raising the revenue-neutral rate from around 11.5 per cent, which is far lower than the 15.5 per cent estimated at the time of the launch of GST. This has become more pertinent given that the compensation mechanism will cease to be in effect from July 2022 and state governments will have to look for ways to absorb the revenue shock. However, a GST rate shock to the system is best avoided given the global inflationary backdrop and the fragility of consumer balance sheets.

The third concerns the weather. While the dependence of agricultural output on the quantum of rainfall has reduced, variance in the spatial and temporal distribution of rainfall is emerging as a key risk. A look at 2021 — a normal monsoon year with rainfall at 99 per cent of its long period average — is instructive. In the first three weeks of June, there was huge surplus rainfall but it slowed down from the fourth week. In the crucial month of July, weekly variation ranged from a minus 46 per cent in week one to a surplus of 14 per cent in week four. The weakness in rainfall continued in August and the cumulative rainfall for the period from June to August was lower by 10 per cent than its long-period average. However, there was huge surplus rainfall in September (35 per cent) at the time of harvesting of kharif crops in certain parts of the country. The late excess rains delayed the crop cycle and led to crop damage in several parts of the country. Likewise, the spatial distribution of rainfall remained uneven in 2021. Thus, even with normal rainfall in 2021, there were several disruptions to the crop cycle and farm cash flows. Moreover, wheat output, estimated to reach a record high of 111 MT as per the 2nd Advance Estimate released in February had to be pared by 4 per cent in the 3rd Advance Estimate due to extreme heat. Private traders estimate a sharper drop in output due to high temperatures.

The government has taken various steps lately to rein in inflation. However, the RBI will have little freedom in case the GST council decides to accord revenue protection to states via higher GST rates or if the monsoon is not in line with expectations. One hopes these events pan out right, like the MSP hike, when most other things have gone wrong.

The writer is Group Chief Economist, Mahindra & Mahindra. Views are personal. He thanks Minakshi Chakraborty, Senior Economist, M&M for her contributions