By Kamal Davar

History has a habit of repeating itself, at times, with some variations. However, learning from history may not be a strong point for most nations and some of their leaders. With the West Asian war having dragged on for a month now and showing signs of a devastating escalation, with both the US and Israel collectively continuing their efforts to pulverise Iran, newer dimensions in executing warfare are emerging on the anvil.

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Yet, the US, getting wary of not achieving rapid success in this ongoing war despite the employment of its air and naval power, ballistic missiles, and drones, is seriously contemplating a return to the age-old tactic of launching a ground invasion, in all likelihood, to capture Iran’s premier oil base, the strategic Kharg Island.

A military operation like the one being conducted in West Asia by the warring parties unequivocally embraces all the ingredients of Comprehensive National Power (CNP) where not only the numbers matter but high-end technology, intimate knowledge of the terrain where an operation will be launched, details of the adversary’s likely reactions, one’s own sustainability strengths, cost-effectiveness of the resources utilised, and the availability of other options to achieve one’s terminal objectives. What the US and Israel thought would be a cakewalk for them has turned out to be just the opposite.

Iran’s resilience and determination, apart from enlarging the conflict by striking at the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) — all Arab states where US bases are located — astounded not only the US and Israel but the Gulf nations themselves. That Iran attacked all these Arab nations was indeed a strategic surprise and also put the entire world in its worst energy crisis ever, cannot be denied, apart from causing considerable discomfiture to the US, whose security umbrella for these states appears to be tattered at the moment. The US would thus like to show some wins in the ongoing battle somewhere.

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With Israel, Iran’s principal adversary in the region, also at the receiving end of Iran’s sustained ballistic missile counterattacks, it appears not to be achieving much militarily at the moment. Inexplicably, the US’s much-touted two aircraft carriers have been pulled out of the immediate battle zone, at least for now.

By now, the US, spearheaded by its mercurial President Donald Trump, has ordered the movement of troops towards Iran, which may be required if the US plans to launch a ground invasion against any of the Iranian islands to seize Kharg or areas close to the Strait of Hormuz. According to official reports from the White House, US Central Command, and the media, USS Tripoli, carrying 3,500 Marines along with supporting aircraft and other military assets, has reached the battle zone. Additionally, elite troops from the US 82nd Airborne Division are being concentrated somewhere in the region to be employed when the ground invasion is launched.

Iran has also taken note of this and is reinforcing its defences in the required places. Iran has publicly warned of the annihilation of considerable US troops in case any ground invasion is launched. The US public’s discomfort with “body bags” of killed American soldiers is well known.

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Strategic analysts worldwide also opine that the US force build-up belies President Trump’s so-called peace overtures and the frequently announced ceasefire periods. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has officially stated that the US can achieve its objectives without employing and deploying ground troops. On the other hand, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said that President Trump “is prepared to unleash hell” if Tehran does not agree to peace. However, Iran, as noticed during this entire conflict, will not take any such utterances seriously, as they have borne US and Israel attacks even after peace overtures by the US.

Going back to military history, post-World War II, notwithstanding its military might, the US has had many failures across the globe in recent decades, both in interventions and in ground invasions. Prominent examples include the 1961 Bay of Pigs intervention, the long-term conflict in Afghanistan (2001 to 2021), the Vietnam War fiasco (1955 to 1975), and the Iraq War, among others.

It will be interesting to recall the words and advice of one of America’s renowned military leaders, General Douglas MacArthur, to the great US President John F Kennedy, as the General “implored the President to avoid a US military build-up in Vietnam, or any other part of the Asian mainland.” Kennedy later noted in a memo that MacArthur believed that “anyone wanting to commit ground troops to Asia should have his head examined.” MacArthur strongly believed that committing a large number of ground troops in Asia would be a grave strategic mistake.

As this war continues, it gravely impacts not only the principal adversaries but the entire world. It will be in global best interest if it can be halted by the collective efforts of all stakeholders, for there appears to be no victor in this unnecessary conflict. India, which has amiable relations with the US, Israel, and Iran, and is currently chairing BRICS, must play a proactive role to get sanity back to the global arena before it’s too late.

The writer is a veteran of the 1965 and 1971 wars, and served as the first Director General of the Defence Intelligence Agency