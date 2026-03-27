On March 20, the Indian healthcare landscape reached a definitive historic moment. The patent for semaglutide, the active molecule behind global blockbusters like Wegovy and Ozempic, officially expired in India. This event has unleashed a wave of generic competition that experts suggest could redefine the treatment of Type II diabetes and obesity — not just for the Indian population, but for the global market. As the “pharmacy of the world” moves to democratise access to these life-altering therapies, it faces a complex challenge: Balancing unprecedented affordability with the urgent need for clinical safety and regulatory oversight.The question is not whether generics will enter, but whether India will fully embrace their availability in a way that maximises public health benefits while managing risks.

India’s status as the “diabetes capital of the world” provides a stark backdrop for this pharmaceutical shift. With over 101 million people living with Type II diabetes and an adult population where roughly one in three has a high BMI, the demand for effective metabolic intervention is staggering. Historically, GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonists — which mimic natural hormones to regulate blood sugar and appetite — have been restricted to a small elite due to prohibitive costs.

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Before the patent expiry, branded monthly treatments ranged from Rs 8,500 to over Rs 16,000. With the entry of over 50 generic versions from more than 40 domestic companies, these costs are projected to plummet by 50-80 per cent. Monthly treatment costs could drop to as low as Rs 1,500–Rs 5,000, finally bringing these medications within reach of the middle and lower-income classes. This shift represents a potential transition from reactive care — treating complications like heart disease and kidney failure — to preventive care, which could significantly reduce long-term national healthcare expenditure.

Unlike traditional small-molecule generics, GLP-1 therapies involve complex peptide synthesis and specialised device-integrated delivery systems, such as injector pens. This creates a high entry barrier that favours established players with advanced R&D. Major Indian firms including Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Zydus Lifesciences, and Lupin have already moved to launch their versions. The export potential is “humongous”, with the US market alone potentially scaling to $10 billion for Indian exporters as global obesity rates continue to climb.

However, the rapid influx of cheap generics has created what some describe as a “wild west” scenario. The regulator’s primary concern is the misuse of GLP-1 drugs for cosmetic weight loss rather than medically indicated chronic conditions. Critics point to significant risks, such as off-label prescriptions by gym trainers, and serious side effects like pancreatitis and gastrointestinal distress. However, these risks are arguments for robust regulation, not for restricting access.

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India’s regulators have demonstrated a proactive stance, conducting audits and issuing bans on surrogate advertising to filter out non-compliant players and ensure these drugs are prescribed only by qualified specialists for approved clinical indications.

From a public health perspective, this is a pivotal moment. India’s healthcare system has long struggled with the downstream costs of poorly managed diabetes and obesity — hospitalisations, dialysis, cardiac interventions, and lost productivity. By contrast, GLP-1 therapies offer preventive value: They reduce weight, improve metabolic health, and may lower long-term complications. Wider access to generics could therefore shift the system from reactive care to preventive care, ultimately reducing overall healthcare expenditure.

To ensure this revolution does not collapse under the weight of public-health risks, experts advocate for a strengthened clinical framework. This includes stricter enforcement of prescription requirements, specialised training for physicians, and robust patient education programmes. The government has already issued advisories banning surrogate advertising — indirect promotions that encourage off-label usage.

The economic and social rewards of getting this balance right are profound. Beyond the pharmaceutical sector, the widespread availability of GLP-1s could influence industries ranging from food and beverages to insurance and fitness by altering consumer behaviour and metabolic-health profiles.

India stands at a critical inflection point. By embracing the generic GLP-1 revolution while building a “loyal patient base” through responsible clinical practices, the country can reinforce its leadership in global accessible medicine. The transition from an expensive lifestyle medicine for the elite to a cornerstone of public health for the millions is a reality that will be defined by India’s ability to prioritise patient safety over unchecked growth. The coming months will determine whether this “magic-pill moment” becomes a lasting victory for Indian public health or a cautionary tale of regulatory overreach and medical misuse.

The writer is a Delhi-based endocrinologist