By digressing from the speech or walking out of the Assembly during the special address protocols, both the governors have shown disregard for the constitutional provisions and allegiance to the Centre.

On January 20, two Governors, R N Ravi from Tamil Nadu and Rajendra Arlekar from Kerala, acted quite unceremoniously during their customary Legislative Assembly address. Ravi preferred not to read any part of the speech — his office alleged that the speech carried numerous “unsubstantiated claims and misleading statements” — and walked out, for the fourth time in a row. Arlekar, on the other hand, while reading, omitted parts of the speech, which he thought were harsh on the central government. These gubernatorial actions, to a large extent, are acts of misfeasance, not adhering to the age-old constitutional convention of reading the exact text. They worked more like a “political agent” of the Centre and less like a constitutional functionary who is supposed to strengthen the principles of federalism, constitutional law and democracy.

Article 176(1) of the Constitution makes for a provision of “special address” by the governor, and it mandatorily obligates him, by the sheer use of the word shall, to read the policy speech handed to him by the government. The constitutional convention of addressing the first session of each year and at the commencement of the first session after each general election, both by the President and the governor, is a colonial hangover. It is analogous to the speech from the throne in Great Britain, where, since 1841, the King’s speech is taken as the ministerial statement for which the sovereign accepts no personal responsibility. In fact, Lord Spencer and Sir William Harcourt had exclaimed that the “speech from the throne was in no sense an expression of Her Majesty’s individual sentiments, but a declaration of policy made on the responsibility of her ministers”. It is a settled question in England that the King cannot alter the speech prepared by the Council of Ministers.