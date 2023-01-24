Justice Rekha Sharma writes: The government must remember: It is the judiciary’s duty to be a voice, not an echo

On January 26, India will begin its 74th year as a republic. It was on this day in 1950 that the Constitution came into effect, and India was declared a sovereign democratic republic. Ironically, the celebrations this year will be held under the shadow of certain statements made by none other than the high constitutional authorities which have ominous overtones, and tend to question the very foundations on which our Constitution rests.

It started with the Union Law Minister who, at a media conclave on November 4, 2022, spoke against the collegium system under which the Chief Justice of India, in consultation with the senior-most judges, makes appointments of judges to the high courts and the Supreme Court. He called the system “opaque”, and not accountable to anyone. He also questioned the wisdom of the Supreme Court’s decision in striking down the National Judicial Appointment Commission Act, 2015 (NJAC), and consequently restoring to itself the primacy in the matter of appointments of judges to the high courts and the Supreme Court. In a veiled threat to the Supreme Court, the minister said, “Do not cross the ‘Lakshman rekha’ in the interest of the nation”. Not to be left behind, the Vice President of India questioned the judgment of the Supreme Court in what has come to be known as the Kesavananda Bharati case. In the said judgment, delivered 50 years ago, the Court had held that while Parliament has the power to amend the Constitution, it does not have the power to amend its basic structure. It was and is hailed as one of the finest judgments delivered by the Supreme Court so far. While addressing the 83rd All India Presiding Officers Conference, the Vice President is reported to have said, “If any institution on any basis strikes down the law passed by Parliament, then it will not be good for democracy, and it would be difficult to say we are a democratic nation.” Reportedly, he further said, “The executive is ordained to be in compliance with the constitutional prescription emanating from Parliament. It was obligated to adhere to the NJAC, and that judicial verdict cannot run it down”. In the meantime, the Law Minister is reported to have written a letter to the Chief Justice of India suggesting the setting up of a “Search and Evaluation committee” for the appointment of judges to the high courts and Supreme Court with a representative of the government in such a committee. The last we heard from the minister is on January 19. As a welcome change, speaking in Puducherry after laying the foundation stone of a building for housing chambers for lawyers, he reportedly remarked that it is the Centre’s “bounden duty” to follow the Supreme Court for restructuring the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) in the appointment of judges to the Apex Court and high courts. He is also reported to have said that the Centre respects the judiciary as its independence “is absolutely necessary” for a thriving democracy. These are sober and constitutionally correct remarks compared to his earlier remarks. They will be welcomed. In fact, they will go a long way in cementing and building a healthy relationship between the executive and the judiciary.

Unfortunately, the Vice President of India, who incidentally has been a Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court has, with respect, gone wrong in asserting that it is the legislature that is supreme, implying thereby that the Supreme Court is not above the legislature. Let us make no mistake. It is the Constitution that is supreme. The Constitution imbibed the principle of checks and balances. It does not give the legislature unbridled powers. The legislature’s powers have limitations and the Constitution prescribes them. Unfortunately, the lawyer in the Vice President ignores it. He is, with respect, again wrong in asserting that striking down a law passed by Parliament will not be good for democracy. What if the law so passed is against the very spirit of the Constitution? Let us not forget that during the Emergency, the then government, which had a brute majority in Parliament, went about passing laws, and even amended the Constitution in ways that were against its very essence and spirit.

Lest we forget, every institution, even if it is the legislature, has to follow its dharma, and the Constitution is that dharma. If the legislature or the government or anyone else fails to follow it, acts in opposition to it, or violates it, it is the dharma of the judiciary to step in and act as a shield against such a violation, transgression, or tyranny. In such a situation the judiciary has to be a voice, and not an echo. That way it will be following its dharma — the Constitution of India.

The writer is a former judge of the Delhi High Court