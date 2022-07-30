Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woes

Over the past few weeks, there has been much consternation over India’s twin deficits — of the rising fiscal and current account deficits. However, the fiscal risks are not just limited to the national level. Across several states, the situation is becoming increasingly challenging. Yet, the common thread that runs through these deficits — state ownership and control — remains unaddressed.

From Coal India’s inability to raise production to meet growing demand to the failure of state-owned power distribution companies to bring down losses, state control of these critical aspects of India’s power chain is central to a higher current account deficit and growing fiscal risks at the state level. The unending episodes of coal shortages and power outages only serve to underline this unaddressed structural cause of India’s deficits.

Take coal mining. From 2013-14, the Indian economy has grown by around 50 per cent (in real terms). But Coal India, which accounts for around 80 per cent of India’s total coal production, was able to raise its output by just 34 per cent over the same period. With domestic production falling way short of demand, reliance on coal imports has risen. India’s coal imports (thermal and cooking) rose to a staggering 230.3 million tonnes in 2020-21, up 37 per cent from 168.5 million tonnes in 2013-14. But as the output of captive and commercial mining, largely in the private sector, dramatically increased last year, imports dipped. However, this year, they have touched almost 65 million tonnes in just the first quarter.

Back of the envelope calculations suggest that coal imports for thermal power alone have more than doubled in the first quarter, compared to the same period last year. To put this in perspective — the value of coal imports in just the first three months of this year is likely to be around half of what was imported in all of last year. This growing reliance on coal imports (along with crude and gold) is at the root of the country’s widening current account deficit.

Ironically, a country that has one of the largest coal reserves in the world is also one of the largest coal importers. An inability to ramp up production, to forecast demand accurately, as every episode of coal shortage over the years has exposed, is the hallmark of the coal sector that is still largely the preserve of a public sector monopoly.

Then there is the problem of the state-owned power distribution companies. Despite repeated attempts to turn around their financial and operational positions, on key metrics, the divide between the public and private sector discoms is deepening. For instance, in 2019-20, public sector discoms lost Rs 0.72 per unit of power sold, while private discoms made Rs 0.20 per unit. Similarly, in 2019-20, the AT&C losses (due to operational inefficiencies) for state discoms were pegged at 21.7 per cent, while for the private sector, losses were at 8 per cent. For private discoms, both power and employee costs are lower as a proportion of total expenses. With deteriorating finances, the net worth of all public sector discoms put together stands at a negative Rs 61,757 crore, while for the private sector, it is a positive Rs 24,965 crore.

There have been several attempts to rescue state discoms. But each time the size of the bailout — and as a consequence, the burden on the exchequer — has only risen. In the early 2000s, the scheme for repayment of SEB dues amounted to Rs 41,473 crore. In 2012, the financial restructuring plan added up to Rs 1.19 lakh crore. In 2015, UDAY involved a transfer of Rs 2.01 lakh crore to state government balance sheets.

A deterioration in the financial position of discoms means that their dues to power generating companies start mounting, which in turn delay payments to coal miners, affecting the financial stability of the entire power chain. In 2020, the situation was so bad that under a scheme formulated by the central government, PFC and REC provided loans worth Rs 1.35 lakh crore to discoms so that they could clear their pending dues to power generating companies. But, despite this package, their dues rose again, and in May 2022, the government announced another scheme to relax their payment obligations.

Notwithstanding various schemes to turn around their finances, the total debt of all discoms put together stood at Rs 5.14 lakh crore at the end of 2019-20. Of this, Rs 4.87 lakh crore is owed by state discoms. If state governments were to infuse funds in discoms to clear their dues to generating companies and structure another bailout package along the lines of UDAY, then for 18 large states, the costs would add up to Rs 4.32 lakh crore or 2.3 per cent of their combined GSDP as per the RBI. Amongst the worst hit would be Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jharkhand.

But another bailout isn’t going to change the situation.

As tariffs charged by discoms are much higher than the cost of alternatives, a sizeable part of non-agricultural sales of discoms (industrial and commercial consumers) have already shifted towards captive and solar. And with the ministry of power recently reducing the threshold for green energy open access, more and more consumers will increasingly opt out. As this trend accelerates, discoms will perhaps only be left with subsidised connections, largely agricultural and low-income households.

This would mean that discom losses will rise as cross subsidisation from commercial and industrial consumers will decline, increasing their dependence on state subsidies. In 2019-20, the total state subsidy claimed and released was around Rs 1.1 lakh crore or 17 per cent of total discom revenue. This will only increase down the line, making future bailouts even more fiscally challenging.

Tackling these deficits requires addressing the issue of government control over critical aspects of India’s energy sector. Without shifting to market-determined prices — reforms are ultimately about price — little headway is likely to be made.

