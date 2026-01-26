The Indian economy is in the Goldilocks zone with high growth and low inflation. NSO’s first advanced estimates show that real GDP growth would be 7.4 per cent in FY26. Nominal growth is expected to be 8 per cent. CPI inflation is projected at around 2 per cent. Despite trade tensions and geopolitical risks, the global and US GDP growth could be higher than expected due to fiscal support and AI-led investment. The WTO revised its forecast of merchandise trade volume from 0.9 per cent to 2.4 per cent.

Domestic tailwinds can keep the Goldilocks period going in FY26-27 and beyond. From the Centre, there has been a sustained shift towards higher capital expenditure. States are also increasing their capex. Income tax and GST reforms may continue to raise consumption. So too can unconditional cash transfers of over Rs 2 lakh crore to women across several states. Reduced interest rates and the regulatory reforms undertaken by the RBI will improve growth.