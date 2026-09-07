Most of us are indifferent and even averse to feminism, but stay rather curious about feminists. We may not notice this contradiction, let alone admit it, perhaps because we stay engrossed in scrutinising, stereotyping and (most of all) bashing feminism and feminists, as if dissidents deserve harsher judgement. So when a famous feminist passes on, there is a tsunami of judgement. And since no life can be only glorious, even if one is named Gloria (Steinem), criticisms are bound to be recounted. She was roasted, at times understandably, for her stance on sex work, the supposed links with the CIA, etc.

Monochrome or nuanced, the ledger of a human life can often miss a vital pivot: Aiming the lens on our own judgement-making. Should it spotlight errors or take a long view to balance judgement? These questions could be useful because to be a feminist – publicly — is to have a dog whistle being constantly blown by the moral police. To make a case about such policing, I deploy Steinem as a placeholder. This piece is not about her but about us vis-à-vis feminists and feminism. Her Revolution from Within (1992) proposed that along with rights-based, social justice work, women dig within to join the dots between inner oppression and outer regimes, then unshackle themselves inwardly and pull up self-esteem. She cited the Upanishads to state that the self was one among the many sites to fight that most stubborn of adversaries, patriarchy. Activism, much like meaningful living, gains when self-awareness aligns with our social radar. The book was a bestseller, but Steinem got flak from her own tribe for downgrading to “self-help”, for having gone “soft”, and losing her way.