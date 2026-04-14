The FDA’s churn underscore the need for a broader shift in global health governance — balancing the reliance on established regulators with the development of stronger regional and national regulatory capacities.

For decades, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has functioned as one of the world’s most influential regulatory authorities for medicines, vaccines, medical devices, and diagnostics. Many national regulators — particularly in low- and middle-income countries — look to the FDA for scientific guidance, regulatory standards, and approval precedents.

Many national regulatory agencies adopt accelerated approval pathways that allow them to rely partially on decisions made by trusted regulators such as the FDA or the European Medicines Agency. When a drug or device receives FDA approval, countries in parts of Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America may use it as a basis for their own evaluation, significantly shortening review timelines. This has helped countries with limited regulatory capacity ensure faster access to new technologies while maintaining safety standards. When the FDA changes its review processes, the impact can cascade through these reliance systems, potentially delaying approvals or introducing uncertainty into decisions.