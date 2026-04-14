Opinion Global health governance must depend less on the FDA
The FDA’s regulatory requirements for drug manufacturing and medical devices have historically set the benchmark for international quality expectations
For decades, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has functioned as one of the world’s most influential regulatory authorities for medicines, vaccines, medical devices, and diagnostics. Many national regulators — particularly in low- and middle-income countries — look to the FDA for scientific guidance, regulatory standards, and approval precedents.
Many national regulatory agencies adopt accelerated approval pathways that allow them to rely partially on decisions made by trusted regulators such as the FDA or the European Medicines Agency. When a drug or device receives FDA approval, countries in parts of Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America may use it as a basis for their own evaluation, significantly shortening review timelines. This has helped countries with limited regulatory capacity ensure faster access to new technologies while maintaining safety standards. When the FDA changes its review processes, the impact can cascade through these reliance systems, potentially delaying approvals or introducing uncertainty into decisions.
The FDA’s regulatory requirements for drug manufacturing and medical devices have historically set the benchmark for international quality expectations. Latest developments within the FDA — including evolving regulatory frameworks, shifts in leadership priorities, and new guidance on emerging technologies — are therefore being closely watched. For instance, the agency has been updating its policies for digital health tools, artificial intelligence in healthcare, and clinical-decision support systems.
Clinical-trial designs, endpoints, and safety monitoring practices approved by the FDA often influence how studies are conducted worldwide. Pharmaceutical companies frequently design trials to meet FDA requirements because approval in the US remains a key milestone for global market access. Consequently, changes in FDA expectations can indirectly affect research.
Any changes within the FDA therefore have ripple effects across global regulatory systems. In the past year, the agency has experienced an unusual period of turbulence — marked by leadership turnover, budget pressures, controversial regulatory decisions, and structural reforms. One of the most visible signs of instability has been leadership turnover in key divisions. The agency’s biologics division — responsible for regulating vaccines and gene therapies — has faced repeated leadership changes, including the recent announcement that its director would step down again. Leadership transitions at critical centres create uncertainty about regulatory priorities, particularly for fast-moving fields like vaccines, gene therapy, and cell-based treatments.
To use this crisis as an opportunity, there needs to be a broader conversation about over-reliance on a single regulatory authority. For countries like India, where the national regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, is strengthening its capacity, the FDA still serves as an important reference. However, India, and many other countries, are in the process of strengthening their own regulatory capacity and exploring regional cooperation mechanisms to reduce dependence on decisions made in Washington.
The FDA’s churn underscore the need for a broader shift in global health governance — balancing the reliance on established regulators with the development of stronger regional and national regulatory capacities.
The writer is senior scientist, ICMR