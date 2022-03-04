The ‘global rules-based order’ is an idealistic myth

The unexpected Russian military intervention in Ukraine is merely the latest symptom of an underlying cause of decay in the international “rules-based” order. To fully appreciate the context in which Vladimir Putin has come to this dangerous point, it’s best to start with a little bit of history. First, where did this idea of an “international rules-based order” originate? To what extent does a rules-based order really exist, to what extent is it merely a convenient illusion?

In quick summary, it was the Diet of Westphalia (in the then Holy Roman Empire) in 1648 that first set out what our post-World War II global institutional framework established as the principle of “sovereignty”. Sovereignty was for a long time the very founding principle that the UN Charter sought to firmly establish, in order to make wars of aggression (as opposed to self-defence) illegal under international law, and liable to be punished by the international community via the UN Security Council and its right to use coercive force.

As most scholars of international relations know, there has always been a theoretical debate in the discipline on whether or not we actually live in an international “society of states” (a community that feels as one, accepts a set of common guiding principles and is constituted by member states who are willing to operate according to rules/norms of behaviour) or whether it is still merely a “system of states” — a complex landscape consisting of individual actors who possess coercive power to varying degrees, have zero-sum ambitions to varying degrees, adhere to global “rules” to the extent that they are convenient. In the second interpretation, states are engaged in game-theoretic, rational-utilitarian cooperation, competition and even conflict, depending on the situation. This assumption of rationality is seldom fully true, as sub-rationality and even non-rationality are all too common when it comes to national identity.

Back in 2007-8, as a young undergraduate at the London School of Economics, I was still fairly idealistic and was temporarily convinced that state-to-state relations were now significantly constrained, curtailed even, by global rules, economic interdependence, and the court of global “public opinion”. I saw the general arc of the international system as tilting towards the formation of a genuinely global community. A lot of us trained in the West were lulled into an innocent overconfidence.

The biggest challenge to this kind of perspective usually came from the “realist” camp of international relations researchers, who argued that in the absence of effective enforcement of rules, the notion of such rules was an empty idea. Enforcement was theoretically meant to happen through the Security Council. However, this plan was stillborn due to the fundamental unwillingness of the five permanent members to countenance a possibility of global action against themselves and the consequent injection of the notion of a “veto”. This has meant that true Security Council intervention in an international crisis has only been possible in the rarest of rare exceptions.

This dynamic begs the question: Are the only real and ultimate arbiters of state action national interests and relative power positions between states? The realist-structuralist camp of IR scholars has argued this for decades.

The foregoing analysis allows us to conclude that far from being an isolated incident that for the first time since the UN Charter was drafted has besmirched our rules-based order, the Russian intervention in Ukraine is a significant further erosion in the believability of anyone’s claims that such a thing actually exists. Most states in the last few decades have provided international rules with a lot of “lip-service” while using clandestine methods to achieve their aims.

However, another key source of stability in the international system was drawn not from rules, but the presence of nuclear weapons. The notion of “mutually assured destruction” created a tension that seemed to preclude even conventional warfare between two nuclear-armed rivals. Most interestingly, with the separation of seven decades between Hiroshima/Nagasaki and the present, a gradual shift in the calculus of defence planners seems to have occurred. From the sense that a mere conventional conflict would be a sufficient trigger for a power to exercise a nuclear option, planners seem to have gained a new comfort with nuclear weapons in existence. They no longer seem to believe they will be used short of an existential threat.

So, India now feels comfortable with cross-border airstrikes, calling Pakistan’s bluff on a nuclear response to merely an airstrike on militant targets. Russia equally feels confident that merely asserting its core security interests in Ukraine will not draw a nuclear response from NATO. Will China be wargaming a similar question related to Taiwan? And what does this imply for our system overall? Waning American dominance combined with a retreat of global norms and a lessening nuclear deterrent to armed conflict and the rise of new power centres in Asia is a potent mix of new dynamics in our world.

Not since the establishment of our post-war global system has it been under such significant threat. Most nations are planning for environmental disaster, shortages of key resources, multipolarity and instability by turning inward. Ironically, it is at perhaps the most critical moment in human history, when the forces of technology and ecological disaster arrive together, that we seem to be disintegrating into pieces rather than coming together as one. India must take stock and with extreme vigilance approach its entire gamut of cooperative, competitive and adversarial options while navigating this wholly new world.

Shah is an alumnus of London School of Economics, Cambridge and Harvard, and lives and works in Mumbai