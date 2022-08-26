scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Sanjay Jha writes on Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation: Congress needs a Priyanka Gandhi-Sachin Pilot ticket

Rahul Gandhi must take the blame for barricading himself from his well-meaning party colleagues. But Congress can still upset BJP applecart

Ever since the lethal blowout in the 2014 general elections, the Congress has been atrophying at a galloping rate. It needed an inspirational leader, someone who motivates cadres, engages energetically with seniors and leaders across tiers and encourages a political culture of candid conversations.

There are many who appeared gobsmacked by erstwhile (seems rather strange referring to him as the former stalwart) Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation from the party. The timing was characteristically spectacular; the grand old party, somnambulating for the most part since 2014, has been showing some signs of resuscitation with the announcement of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. That’s what smart politicians do — they ensure amplification of their messaging.

Azad has ensured that his earth-shattering resignation has at least temporarily hijacked, if not somewhat smeared, Congress’s call for a national renewal, a second freedom struggle of sorts against the authoritarian predispositions and sectarian manifestations of the BJP-led NDA government. His letter is unambiguous in terms of what and who he holds singularly responsible for his bye-bye moment — former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his new kids on the block. Ask the disgruntled members of G-23 and they will agree with Azad’s comments. The majority of Congress members, however, for decades conditioned to the formidable might of the Gandhi family name, will treat Azad’s resignation as an act of exaggerated self-importance of an ageing stalwart in the December of his political career. And therein lies the problem. The Congress is refusing to see the writing on the wall. That is why they cannot read it. One should treat every resignation seriously. Do a biopsy of it.

In Political Pulse |‘Most regrettable’ that Ghulam Nabi Azad quit when party is fighting BJP on several issues, says Congress

The notorious word “coterie”, a cabal of dubious lieutenants of the 1970s is back in circulation, because the grand old party has become an anachronism even as India has moved ahead. Tragically, it is the Congress that has constructed modern India, despite some terrible aberrations like the Emergency, establishing a democratic infrastructure, unleashing the animal spirit of economic liberalisation and privatisation, hi-tech and revolutionary telecom penetration. So how come the current existential dilemma amidst a climate of utter despondency? It all points towards leadership. There is a popular adage that is often used in the corporate world: A company becomes like its leader. It is no different for a political organisation. So let us go back to who Azad is explicitly targeting, Rahul Gandhi.

Ever since the lethal blowout in the 2014 general elections, the Congress has been atrophying at a galloping rate. It needed an inspirational leader, someone who motivates cadres, engages energetically with seniors and leaders across tiers and encourages a political culture of candid conversations. That’s what internal democracy is about. Instead, Rahul Gandhi, abruptly thrust into the forefront in 2013, went into a cocoon. He literally disappeared, surfacing sporadically during state assembly elections as a star campaigner. His “Suit Boot Ki Sarkar” and “Fair and Lovely” were masterstroke soundbites, but the consistency eviscerated in a bit. I tried meeting Rahul myself with a detailed PPT presentation that Prashant Kishor would have found intellectually stimulating perhaps but was stalled by his obdurate gatekeepers. Ideation was replaced by genuflecting adulation. A leader, hugely fortified by SPG security, can often be given a visa to hallucination island by self-serving parasites. It is this caucus that has Azad, Anand Sharma and even Jaiveer Shergill hopping mad. The buck stops at the top, and Rahul must take the blame for barricading himself from his own well-meaning party colleagues.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and newPremium
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...
Azad has ensured that his earth-shattering resignation has at least temporarily hijacked, if not somewhat smeared, Congress’s call for a national renewal, a second freedom struggle of sorts against the authoritarian predispositions and sectarian manifestations of the BJP-led NDA government.
Sanjay JhaFormer spokesperson, Congress

One of the illustrious members of this august coterie once put forth his preposterous theory to me; “The Congress must strictly avoid TV shows. Once the Congress vs BJP slugfest is off the menu card, their TV ratings will drop. And we will not be subjected to unwarranted prejudices of TV anchors”. His advice clearly worked because following the 2019 Lok Sabha defeat, the party boycotted TV channels for an extended period. I spoke fervently against the palpably counterintuitive idea arguing that mainstream media is a vehicle for public outreach, especially for an opposition party. Abandoning the platform altogether was committing hara-kiri. A miffed member of Rahul’s team subtly conveyed to me: “Lay off or there will be consequences”. Six months later, a suitably chastised Congress was back in the TV studios. There are innumerable such instances that perhaps Azad and Sharma can cite that had them feeling short-charged, disparaged. Fact is that Rahul’s band of boys (some are astute political entrepreneurs on a self-serving mission) have become an unassailable lobby because Rahul prefers to work with interlocutors rather than engage directly. This circuitous antediluvian model of communication has clearly boomeranged.

Also Read |What is the Rahul Gandhi ordinance incident that Azad quoted in his resignation letter?

Ironically, despite the several setbacks and the continuing headwinds, the Congress still possesses exceptional talent, political experience, policy formulation capabilities, organisational base, and frontal organisations to galvanize the disillusioned voter. It also remains the true inheritor of the fast vapourising Idea of India. A week is a long time in politics. A rejuvenated Congress can still upset the arrogant BJP’s applecart in several state elections till December 2023 where the two parties are in a head-to-head contest (Gujarat, HP, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh). But it needs to be bold. Pragmatic. And think out of the box instead of its traditional tunnel vision approach. Instead of being irrationally obstinate, they should let Rahul fight the battle without necessarily being the numero uno. The Congress needs a Priyanka Gandhi-Sachin Pilot ticket.

Must Read Opinions
Click here for more

Priyanka possesses a natural charisma, enjoys meeting people from all walks of life, and thoroughly relishes the big fight. She will also keep the Gandhi loyalists both within the party and outside content that the once-magical political brand is not going anywhere. And Pilot, a hardworking ambitious man who enjoys the theatre of political contests, can kickstart a bottom-up revival of the party. It is possible. But will the Congress dare to reinvent itself or fade away, ensconced in its make-believe notion of infallibility? They should remember that “too big to fail” is a risky gamble. Ask Lehman Brothers. Or the two big traditional parties in France, the Socialists and Les Republicans who are virtually non-existent today.

Not just Azad but India will be watching.

The writer is a former spokesperson of the Congress

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 05:39:55 pm
Next Story

Three Thousand Years of Longing movie review: George Miller at his best

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

'There is nobody to listen to Cong workers': Ahmed Patel's daughter

'There is nobody to listen to Cong workers': Ahmed Patel's daughter

Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh collapses in prison

Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh collapses in prison

Three Thousand Years of Longing review: George Miller at his best

Three Thousand Years of Longing review: George Miller at his best

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Premium
Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Premium
Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
How a brain dead 16-month baby saved two lives

How a brain dead 16-month baby saved two lives

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement

40 Years Ago

August 26, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Assam Talks
August 26, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Assam Talks

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement