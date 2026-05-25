Social media and public discourse are flooded with memes about Gen Z in general, and more specifically, about its work ethic. Whether LinkedIn posts or Instagram reels, they tend to scorn this generation, which apparently comprises lazy work shirkers. In a scene from the recent Devil Wears Prada 2, watching Miranda Priestly (the editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine Runway) put her coat on the stand by herself, her ex-intern is taken by surprise – she was used to having it tossed at her. This is attributed to the new HR policy, introduced because “woke” children dislike having jackets flung at them. This becomes a testament to the fact that Gen Z value their self-worth and are not afraid to ask for what, in this case, is basic human decency.

Those belonging to this generation are popularly construed as overgrown children instead of responsible adults who understand the weight of their actions. They are often contrasted with millennials, who tend to have a work ethic which prioritises only work and total subversion to authority. One of the many reels on Instagram on this theme shows a millennial dragging himself to work despite being extremely sick. While this might be an exaggeration, it does display the values of that generation. Now, there is a cultural shift towards a generation which knows how to prioritise their mental and physical health, build boundaries, disconnect from work after hours, and live their lives. Here, I must acknowledge that I am referring specifically to a certain class which has the vocabulary and privilege to behave in this way.