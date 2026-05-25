Opinion Is Gen Z lazy or are they saving us from burnout? A teacher weighs in
As a teacher in a private school, I wonder how my profession will sustain in the coming years because it thrives on extending oneself beyond work hours
Social media and public discourse are flooded with memes about Gen Z in general, and more specifically, about its work ethic. Whether LinkedIn posts or Instagram reels, they tend to scorn this generation, which apparently comprises lazy work shirkers. In a scene from the recent Devil Wears Prada 2, watching Miranda Priestly (the editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine Runway) put her coat on the stand by herself, her ex-intern is taken by surprise – she was used to having it tossed at her. This is attributed to the new HR policy, introduced because “woke” children dislike having jackets flung at them. This becomes a testament to the fact that Gen Z value their self-worth and are not afraid to ask for what, in this case, is basic human decency.
Those belonging to this generation are popularly construed as overgrown children instead of responsible adults who understand the weight of their actions. They are often contrasted with millennials, who tend to have a work ethic which prioritises only work and total subversion to authority. One of the many reels on Instagram on this theme shows a millennial dragging himself to work despite being extremely sick. While this might be an exaggeration, it does display the values of that generation. Now, there is a cultural shift towards a generation which knows how to prioritise their mental and physical health, build boundaries, disconnect from work after hours, and live their lives. Here, I must acknowledge that I am referring specifically to a certain class which has the vocabulary and privilege to behave in this way.
As a teacher in a private school, I wonder how my profession will sustain in the coming years because it thrives on extending oneself beyond work hours. Some schools are considerate and give enough free periods in the day, but even those are not enough to prepare for classes, design worksheets and exam papers, grade the work, do administrative tasks like lesson planning, write report cards, class-teacher duties and so on. Many tasks get pushed for home, and no matter what, there is always something which was due yesterday.
Teaching is often labelled as a “calling” and not a job. Therefore, making a positive impact on the world, rather than monetary considerations, is believed to be the primary motivator for engaging in this field. This includes extending oneself indefinitely to ensure the best for one’s students and school, but is it fair that a calling should demand constant sacrifice without adequate remuneration or boundaries that respect and protect one’s time and efforts? The matter of extended work hours gets further complicated with students and other stakeholders expecting teachers to be available beyond working hours for queries and other tasks.
This often brings me to consider the work ethic of Gen Z. Their professional zeitgeist rests on refusing to engage in unpaid work beyond hours. Perhaps it is a function of privilege, but often, it is also a stricter awareness of one’s rights. It is entirely possible to be passionate about one’s work and still want to draw boundaries.
There is a constant struggle between the older generation mourning the loss of a dedicated workforce, and Gen Z wanting to maintain work-life balance. How will a profession like teaching survive in this tussle? It would require, first and foremost, stopping downplaying the issue of overwork and refraining from naturalising it as a part and parcel of the profession. We are often told that the generations who came before us took it in their stride. That “this” blurring of boundaries is “normal”. We must begin by acknowledging it is not. Only then will the conversation move towards discussions of restructuring work and its boundaries.
Gupta is a Delhi-based Sociology teacher