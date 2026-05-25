Young men and women of India,

In September 2011, when Anna Hazare’s movement was at its peak, I authored an article for the Marathi daily, ‘Loksatta’. It was titled, ‘The Sore Side of the Movement.’ Despite harbouring complete empathy for the cause behind the movement, that article served to highlight its inherent flaws. The reason I am reminded of it today is the meteoric rise of the “Cockroach Janta Party”.

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My state of mind is the same again. It is a complex blend of emotions: Complete empathy for the underlying cause; an intense desire to see something concrete, enduring, and thoughtfully constructed emerge from this process rather than something hasty and, arising from both these sentiments, a keen awareness of the looming dangers.

During the Anna movement, I took some time before expressing my views publicly. So, by the time I did speak out, the “sore side” of that movement had become glaringly obvious. At least, to me. This time around, however, I felt the need to keep pace with the Gen Z speed! Therefore, this article is not intended to point out the “sore points” of the CJP. Indeed, it cannot be such an article, simply because not enough time has elapsed for any flaws to manifest. This article is penned out of an intense desire to ensure that this “CJP moment” does not end up becoming the “Anna moment” for your generation.

The Spectral Echoes of the 2011 Anti-Corruption Crusade

My only request is this: Whatever it is that is attempting to take shape, whatever it is that all of you are striving to build collectively, please consider whether you can glean any lessons from the experiences of the not-so-distant past. At least for the time being, the CJP in no sense of the word is a political “party”. Be it legal standing, organisational structure or framework, on-the-ground operations, or a host of other prerequisites. We all know that establishing a political party requires a great deal more. Both the creators and the supporters of the CJP must keep this fact in mind and reflect this awareness in both their general consciousness and their online conduct.

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For the time being, the CJP is a movement, and an exclusively online one at that. The online medium possesses the capacity to generate immense energy within a very short time. While this energy is genuine, it remains virtual. Amassing 15 to 20 million followers, along with hundreds of thousands of reels, memes, and posts, within just five or six days, is no ordinary feat. It serves as a clear indicator of the sheer magnitude of pent-up frustration that has accumulated. However, the critical question remains: How exactly does one translate this sudden surge of “virtual political energy” into concrete action on the ground?

Transcending Virtual Energy: The Imperative of Grassroots Mobilisation

Back in 2011, a movement unfolded in Egypt. At the time, it was hailed as the first-ever movement to be orchestrated with the aid of social media. It marked the inception of the Arab Spring. Yet, as time went on, these movements ultimately proved ineffective on the ground. While there were, of course, numerous other factors contributing to this outcome, the events sparked extensive debate at the time regarding the true capabilities, or, indeed, the limitations of social media.

Conversely, examples illustrating the opposite scenario are currently unfolding in the United States and the United Kingdom. In mass movements such as “No Kings” or “Unite the Kingdom” (cited here not for their specific political agendas, but merely as illustrations pertinent to our current topic), social media is being utilised extensively. And yet, this digital engagement is being effectively coupled with substantial work on the ground.

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The CJP needs to draw lessons from both of these examples. Regardless of how much the times may change, or which generation takes the helm, there is simply no substitute for on-the-ground work when it comes to bringing about social and political change. Further, and this is a point that both the “followed” and the “followers” must bear in mind, such work is nowhere near as simple as merely clicking a button to “follow” someone. If both sides genuinely desire this online movement to yield tangible results, then there is absolutely no alternative but to step out from behind their phones and the confines of their homes. And that’s the real crux of the matter.

Forging a New Political Inclusive System Beyond the Screen

Once the decision is made to step onto the “battlefield”, it becomes absolutely essential to have in-depth thinking and a long-term perspective. Taking time to deliberate, formulating strategies, devising tactics, and most crucially, being prepared for real-world consequences (beyond just having social media accounts blocked), and much more, is entailed in the process. While Abhijeet Dipke and his associates need to bear this in mind, it is even more imperative for those who follow the CJP to do so. All followers need to start contemplating, right now, should this movement decide to take to the streets tomorrow, whether they are prepared to step out onto the roads to actively support the CJP and face the ensuing repercussions.

I articulate this solely out of an intense desire that this CJP online movement, driven by you, the youth of today, should truly engage in concrete, constructive, and non-violent ground actions. There is not an iota of sarcasm in this; it is merely a reality check. It also stems from a genuine fear. Bear in mind that the CJP phenomenon has undoubtedly put all political parties on high alert. My fear arises from the apprehension about the “measures” that various parties currently in power across different regions might adopt to ensure that “nothing of this sort ever happens again”. That is in case this movement fails to translate its momentum into concrete actions.

Back in 2011, my stance ran counter to the then prevailing public sentiment about the Anna movement. Consequently, despite social media being far less ubiquitous, I faced a torrent of severe criticism. I was accused of being corrupt (apparently, someone from the film industry is inevitably corrupt) and a “Congress loyalist”. Even now, in a sense, I am raising doubts regarding the CJP. And so, I have fully anticipated the possibility of getting accused as a “Sangh loyalist” or a “BJP partisan”, with claims that my “true colours” have finally been revealed. While I certainly hold distinct social and, by extension, political views, I nevertheless strive to articulate perspectives that transcend party lines. Human beings as individuals and as a collective, and their conduct and thought processes both in isolation and as a group, constitute the primary subject of my curiosity and study. In that spirit, I felt it necessary to explicitly state that this opinion is non-partisan.

Many from our generation got swept away in the fervour of the Anna movement and incidents even after that. We made numerous impulsive decisions. I have always maintained that your generation is far more capable than ours. You are smarter. Your exposure to the world, your self-confidence, the resources and amenities at your disposal, and your clarity of thought — all of these are vastly superior to what we had (of course, flaws exist in everyone and in every generation). However, the challenges confronting you are manifold and greater than those we faced. And they are only going to grow further. In this world that is changing and poised to change even more at a breakneck pace, I do not believe that we are equipped to determine your future for you. You must decide for yourself what is best and what is not for yourself. Young men and women from across all social, cultural, and economic strata must come together. The emphasis here is on “coming together”. By uniting, you must forge a truly inclusive political system of your own. Whether the CJP can serve as a concrete starting point for this endeavour lies entirely in your hands.

Although the “Party” has just been launched, “Party Abhi Baaki Hai”!

The writer is an actor, producer and screenwriter