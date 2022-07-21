scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Awaiting Sri Lanka’s Narasimha Rao

In attempting to tide over the economic crisis, the country's new government has much to learn from India's reforms.

Written by Ganeshan Wignaraja |
Updated: July 21, 2022 4:34:14 am
Former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa (right) greets Ranil Wickremesinghe during the latter's oath taking ceremony as the new prime minister, in Colombo. (AP, file)

Ranil Wickremesinghe has been elected Sri Lanka’s new president, replacing Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled the country and resigned in the aftermath of the public anger over the country’s economic crisis.

During his election campaign in 2019, Gotabaya talked about vistas of prosperity and repeatedly said that Sri Lanka’s per capita income will rise to $ 6,500 by 2025. This did not materialise. Instead, the Sri Lankan economy, which was at the cusp of upper-middle-class income status, (above $ 4,000) regressed, the country’s GDP growth entered negative territory and per capita incomes declined. The economy is likely to contract by -4 per cent to -6 per cent in 2022 and per capita income in the year will fall below that of 2019. There are also 7,50,000 “new poor” — a result of the hit taken by the country due to the pandemic and economic mismanagement under the Rajapaksa administration. There is a serious risk of further backsliding if policy reforms aren’t undertaken immediately by the new administration.

Also in Opinion |Why new Sri Lanka needs a Tamil leader

Three key reforms are necessary. The first is concluding negotiations on a $ 3.5 billion IMF programme implemented over, say, five years. This will increase taxes and utility prices to raise much-needed government revenue and increase interest rates to control hyperinflation while preserving social welfare expenditure. An IMF programme will also enable Sri Lanka to avail of new bilateral and multilateral assistance. But it will take some time to conclude an IMF programme as Sri Lanka has to first demonstrate debt sustainability. In the interim, the country urgently needs bridging finance from friendly countries like India.

The second set of reforms is structural. The economy needs to be business-friendly. That means getting the government out of a lot of areas. There is too much bureaucratic red tape and Sri Lanka is riddled with several loss-making state-owned enterprises like Sri Lankan Airlines, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation and the Bank of Ceylon.

The third is to reform the political system and governance. Gotabaya Rajapaksa used his two-thirds majority to greatly strengthen the power of the president. Mismanagement, political interference, cronyism and corruption have become rife. There are calls for the executive presidency to be abolished and replaced with a Westminster-style system. Anti-corruption should be strengthened with asset declarations by parliamentarians and a strong anti-corruption office assisted by the UN. There are also calls for the recovery of looted national assets and funds obtained through rent-seeking behaviour.

Must read |The spectacular cowardice of Gotabaya Rajapaksa

The big question facing all Sri Lankans is this: Do they want a failed state model, something akin to Pakistan or Myanmar, or do they want to be a prosperous country like India or China?

In terms of assistance, India coming in as a first responder to Sri Lanka has been greatly appreciated by Lankans. India has assisted with food, fuel, and most importantly, cash. The cash came with the RBI swap and then there was a bilateral swap to help shore up the country’s reserves. There have also been Indian credit facilities for fuel imports and food and medicine aid.

The Chinese? They were happy to provide commercial loans at 6 per cent interest rates for infrastructure projects like the controversial Hambantota Port and Mattala Airport but seem less willing on debt moratorium or write-off of debt, as expected by the Rajapaksa brothers, particularly the pro-China Mahinda.

There is growing interest in the kind of monitoring methods India is putting in place to evaluate how the aid provided by Delhi is being distributed in Sri Lanka. Hopefully, it should go to the poor and all over Sri Lanka, not just in certain parts of the country. It would be prudent to have appropriate controls in place to obviate leakages.

This is a very good opportunity to build an India-Sri Lanka trade-investment nexus and not an aid dependency relationship. The Hong Kong-China model, South Africa’s ties with its neighbours and the larger configurations in Latin America, Brazil and its neighbours, for instance, provide enough lessons for India-Sri Lanka ties. Sri Lanka-India is a natural configuration because of geography. And a trade agreement can add a rules-based order to this.

Mani Shankar Aiyar writes |The Sri Lanka collapse carries lessons for all South Asian governments

People in Colombo know the example of the ambulance service India built in Sri Lanka. The public health system in Sri Lanka comprises more than 1,000 plus hospitals and we had a problem in getting people to the hospitals. India came up with a $20 million project for an ambulance service, with 400 plus Tata ambulances, which proved a game-changer.

At a recent discussion between Mumbai think tank Gateway House and Colombo think tank Geopolitical Cartographer, a reference was made to 1991, to P V Narasimha Rao and his finance minister Manmohan Singh who pulled India out of a grave economic crisis, and whether Sri Lanka’s new government can seize a similar opportunity.

Rao and Singh will go down in history as leaders who opened up the sluggish inward-oriented Indian economy to foreign trade and investment with impressive results. It is perhaps premature to make this comparison as Ranil Wickremasinghe — a six-time PM — had only been in office for only about two months in his last stint as PM before his election as president. Some steps he took as PM include providing honest facts about the depth of the economic crisis facing Sri Lanka, the appointment of an international law firm and a debt advisor and an in-person visit of an IMF team to Sri Lanka for discussions on a staff-level agreement. Significant market-oriented economic reforms to make the Sri Lankan economy more attractive to investors may be a future agenda item for the Sri Lankan government.

(The writer, a Sri Lankan economist, is a Non-Resident Senior Fellow at the National University of Singapore, Visiting Fellow at Gateway House and SAC Member at the Geopolitical Cartographer)

