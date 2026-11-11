After days of consultations with the leaders of parties that secured seats in Israel’s 26th Knesset election, President Isaac Herzog invited Gadi Eisenkot to form the next government on Sunday. The Yashar leader has four weeks to form a 61-member coalition (the strength of the House is 120), with an additional two weeks if needed.

Although the Likud under Benjamin Netanyahu secured more seats than Yashar — 27 to its 21 —the president believed Eisenkot had the support of more legislators than Netanyahu. From his meetings, Herzog concluded that Eisenkot commands the support of 67 members, compared to 53 for Netanyahu. So far, so good for Eisenkot.

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As with all coalition negotiations, the devil is in the details. Although Eisenkot and his potential coalition partners oppose Netanyahu’s continuation as prime minister, Yashar is a right-leaning centrist force. On the eve of the coalition negotiations, Prime Minister-designate Eisenkot had outlined a four-point coalition agenda: Recognition of the state of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state; acceptance of the values of the Declaration of Independence (DoI); mandatory service for all — whether military, national, or civilian service — to strengthen the IDF and expand its ranks; and recognition of Hamas as a terrorist organisation and a commitment to dismantling its military and governing power.

While the agenda may appear straightforward, the acceptance of all four items is a Herculean task. None of the demands is simple, not just for potential partners but for Israeli society at large. The first demand highlights the perennial problem facing Israel since its founding on May 14, 1948: Reconciling being a Jewish and a democratic state. Both are attractive and eye-catching identities. As absolutist identities and demands, they make compromise inevitable, yet elusive. When, and at what point, does Jewish identity have to give way to democratic identity? When does the latter have to submit to Jewish identity? The debate has been intense and inconclusive. This is not a problem for Israel but is true of all ideological or ideology-driven states. Can a state be Islamic, Christian, Buddhist, Hindu, or even communist while being democratic? Compromise is inevitable, and Israel has yet to reach it, even after seven decades.

The second demand — DoI — highlights the fact that Israel does not have a written constitution that is binding and inclusive. Unable to reconcile the liberal values of the founding leaders with the orthodox religious demands of a Torah-based state, Israel settled on postponing the adoption of a constitution. Over time, this became a bind Israel could not escape. Efforts to mitigate the situation have failed so far, reinforcing the importance and relevance of DoI. Endorsing this, however vaguely, may be easier than the other demands.

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The third principle — conscription — is a red flag for the religious parties, which control 19 seats. Mandatory military service, from which the bulk of the Haredi population has been exempt, has been a highly contentious issue for several secular Israelis. This has intensified in recent years, and according to the Israeli Ministry of Defence, over 1,300 members of the security forces have been killed since October 7. Eisenkot was chief of the IDF during 2015-2019, and his son was killed in action in the Gaza Strip in December 2023.

Sensing this, Avigdor Liberman, a hardliner known for his anti-Haredi stance, has shown signs of compromise. To ensure a government led by Eisenkot that does not depend on Arab parties, he is not averse to coexisting with religious parties. So far, Eisenkot remains adamant about the draft, and should he go ahead, his government will not have the support of any religious parties, an unprecedented situation in a Jewish state.

The fourth demand about Hamas reflects the broader position of the Jewish segment of the population. This could be a deal-breaker for the Arab parties, especially the Joint List, which controls 11 seats, more than Raam (with eight seats). In recent months, several Arab countries have accepted that the October 7 attacks by Hamas were a terrorist act and have agreed to its dismantling and submission to the Palestinian National Authority. Formally acceding to the coalition demand, though, will be difficult for the Arab parties. They might settle for providing “outside support”. This would make the Eisenkot-headed coalition fragile and temporary.

The Israeli system is vastly different from the Indian model. In India, a person is sworn in as prime minister and then proves a majority in the Lok Sabha within a time stipulated by the President. Eisenkot can become prime minister only after, not before, he proves his majority on the floor of the house.

To avoid corrupt or fraudulent deals, all coalition agreements must be signed and disclosed 48 hours before the confidence vote. In such situations, concessions to one party will trigger cascading demands and pressures from others. These must be finalised and published within 26-40 days.

While the desire to replace Netanyahu is logical and persuasive, Eisenkot faces an uphill task. Compromise is essential to his success; but on what basis, with whom, and how much? There are no easy answers. If another round of violence erupts in the Strait of Hormuz or elsewhere, his problems will only compound.

The writer is Professor Emeritus at Jawaharlal Nehru University