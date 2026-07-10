A truck carrying the coffins of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family moves through a main avenue lined with thousands of mourners during the final stage of funeral ceremonies in Mashhad, northeastern Iran. (Photo: AP)

Iran buried Ayatollah Ali Khamenei this week in a funeral designed to be read. His casket travelled from Tehran to Qom, across the border to Najaf and Karbala, and finally to Mashhad for burial beside the eighth Shia imam. The casket was draped in the red Ya Hussein flag flown from the Karbala shrine itself. A giant clenched fist in Enghelab Square, framed by images of ballistic missiles, banners in three languages carried the funeral’s motto: We must rise. The ceremonies were timed to coincide with Muharram, the month of mourning for Imam Hussain’s martyrdom, and also the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Authoritarian states demand that citizens act as if they believe, because the public performance of belief is itself a form of control. The regime does not need every mourner to grieve. It needs every mourner to be seen grieving. The week’s ceremonies are a study in symbolic inversion. Khamenei was killed in the opening strikes of a war that shattered a deterrent architecture built over three decades. The funeral recasts this defeat as Karbala, the seventh-century martyrdom that anchors Shia identity. In this telling, a leader who could not be protected becomes one who chose sacrifice, and strategic failure acquires the dignity of sacred continuity. The state is drawing on the deepest reservoir of meaning in Shia culture to transform a death it could not prevent into a sacrifice it can claim.