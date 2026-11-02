By Raj Pandey

India is charging headlong into a radical green energy transition. By rewriting the Central Motor Vehicles Rules of 1989, the government recently cleared the decks for vehicles to run entirely on E100, pure bioethanol with zero petrol. What started as a cautious, low-stakes goal of 5 per cent ethanol blending has exploded into an aggressive nationwide rollout. We hit our E20 targets in 2025, a stunning five years ahead of schedule. Now, policy frameworks are already laying down standards for E22, E25, E27, and even E30 blends. Yet, beneath the celebratory press releases lies a troubling question: In the rush to fuel engines, are we about to leave our fields dry and plates empty?

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On paper, the Ethanol Blending Program is an undisputed economic victory. According to data tracked by The Indian Express and the All India Distillers Association (AIDA), ethanol supplies to Oil Marketing Companies surged from a modest 380 million litres in 2013-14 to a massive 10 billion litres by the 2025-26 supply year. It is a masterstroke designed to slash India’s staggering crude oil import bills while putting money directly back into the rural economy. The goal was to transform ordinary farmers into energy entrepreneurs, but the rapid acceleration toward E100 has forced a quiet, dangerous pivot in the raw materials we use.

Sugar-based byproducts like C-heavy molasses used to bear the brunt of distillation. Today, staple food grains have quietly hijacked the lion’s share of production. AIDA figures reveal that grain-based feedstocks accounted for an astonishing 72 per cent of the total ethanol pool. Most alarming is the rise of maize, which went from contributing absolutely nothing to the feedstock share in 2021-22 to capturing 42 per cent of it.

This is no longer an academic debate. It is a live food security crisis. India cannot ignore the massive rift opening up between rigid, policy-driven fuel mandates and unpredictable agricultural yields. The moment unfavourable conditions like a weak monsoon or an unexpected crop disease hit our agrarian states, the competition between a food silo and an ethanol distillery becomes a dangerous, zero-sum game. We are already seeing raw material rationing and market stress in the sugar sector. Stretching these exact same compounding pressures onto volatile commodities like rice and maize directly threatens the Public Distribution System, the grain reserves that feed millions of our poorest citizens in a country like India.

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If we want to scale up to E100 without compromising our food supply, first-generation food crops can no longer be our crutch. The government must aggressively pivot toward alternative, non-food vegetation and scalable, next-generation refining technologies. Three specific crops offer a realistic way out. The first is Sweet Sorghum, which features a swift three-to-four-month growth timeline and can be processed using existing sugar mill machinery without requiring a single rupee of new capital expenditure. The second is Sugar Beet, which grows in half the time of sugarcane and swallows significantly less water. The third is cassava, a starch-dense root crop that thrives in southern India with productivity levels that outpace global averages.

However, the real bridge to a secure energy future is Second-Generation (2G) ethanol. Instead of burning through grains meant for human plates or fodder meant for livestock, 2G technology distills the residual crop waste left behind after harvests. Government initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri JI-VAN (Jaiv Indhan – Vatavaran anukool Fasal Awashesh Nivaran) Yojana, launched back in 2019, were meant to champion this exact shift. Unfortunately, they remain trapped in pilot-scale obscurity. They need to become the frontline of the program.

National energy independence is a noble pursuit, but it cannot be built on a hollowed-out agricultural foundation. True sustainability requires localised, region-specific crop planning and a massive state-backed push for water-saving techniques like the Sustainable Sugar Initiative(SSI) and System of Rice Intensification(SRI). We must decouple our green transport dreams from our basic staple food supplies.

The writer is Examiner of Excise, Prohibition and Excise Department, Government of Bihar, and Research Scholar, Department of Chemical Sciences and Technology, NIT, Patna