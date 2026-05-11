Puspanjali Bhuyan, a woman sarpanch, had a plan. Before the gram sabha, the village assembly, met in Namanguda, a village of nearly 5,000 people in Odisha, she gathered the women together. In that earlier meeting of the mahila sabha, they discussed what concerned them most: Violence women faced behind closed doors and in public spaces that felt unsafe, girls who had stopped going to school, and women shut out of economic opportunity. By the time the larger village council convened, the women arrived with a unified voice and a deliberated agenda. The gram sabha passed a resolution declaring zero tolerance for violence. A women’s help desk was established. A village conversation became an act of governance.

Puspanjali is one of more than 1.4 million women serving as elected representatives across India’s Panchayati Raj system. What she did in Namanguda is a glimpse of what becomes possible when women are empowered to shape outcomes.