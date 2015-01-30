From the Urdu Press: Obama in India

Describing US President Barack Obama’s India visit as chief guest on Republic Day as “a significant milestone of mutual collaboration,” Rashtriya Sahara, in its January 26 editorial, writes: “During this visit… whereas various agreements were signed concerning collaboration in different fields, the frequent meetings between the US president and Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated that there are no hesitations or hurdles in their relations… The logjam in the civil nuclear deal has ended. The US has also given assurance to India for working towards reforms in the United Nations systems to pave the way for India’s permanent membership of the Security Council.”

Inquilab, in its January 26 reportage, writes: “The conditions of the deal that the Congress-led UPA government had rejected have been accepted by the Modi government and it has agreed on a new agreement that can be more a bargain of loss than of gain… even though the Modi government is seeing it as a great success.”

Roznama Khabrain, in its January 28 editorial, writes: “Apart from economic growth and military strength, Obama laid emphasis on his observation that India can develop only if it is not divided on religious lines… he drew the attention of the people of India to the fact that the Article [25] gives to them freedom of following any religion… Freedom of religion is an extremely important part of the American constitution too… Would Modi, claiming to be a friend of Obama, respect his message?”

PRESIDENT’S MESSAGE

Rashtriya Sahara, in its January 27 editorial, says: “People from all religions sacrificed their lives for the country, but there was no confrontation between them: there was unity. Religions make one conscious of mutual love… That is why President Pranab Mukherjee, in his Republic Day address… recollected Mahatma Gandhi’s dictum, ‘Religion is the strength of unity, we cannot make it a weapon of discord’. The president has said there is a need to protect the sentiments of people of different communities… History is witness that whenever there has been an effort in any country to play with the sentiments of any particular community, problems have cropped up…”

Hamara Samaj, in its January 27 editorial, writes: “The president’s message has come at a time when different groups of the BJP’s patron, the RSS, are active on different fronts: sowing the seed of danger in the minds of the people by raising passions; spreading propaganda… to divert people’s attention from national issues; even expressing dissatisfaction with the policies of its own government and opposing public investments.”

Broken PEN

Inquilab, in its January 20 editorial, writes: “The declaration of Tamil writer, Perumal Murugan, that the writer in him is dead… deserves a rethink. He himself may possibly be compelled to review his decision in the near future… because distance from the pen is beyond a writer’s control… Not only we but… every right-minded and justice-loving citizen… is with him against the force and excesses of the Hindutva elements directed at him… He could have knocked on the court’s door… and he can do so even now. The saying that the ‘pen is mightier than the sword’ has truth to it… Murugan should review his decision also because if one writer goes silent, these undesirable elements would try to silence every (independent) writer”. Sahafat wonders why “nobody protested against his novel for

four years.”

Compiled by Seema Chishti

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App