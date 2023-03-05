From the falling Rupee to America’s war on terror: What the Pakistani media is talking about

The Pakistani media this week commented on three major domestic issues and tied them in with the economic woes plaguing the country. In international news, India’s internet shutdowns and Finance Ministers’ G20 meet were prominent.

IMF crisis, Rupee fall prompts introspection

In terms of the economy, the biggest issue is the IMF deal crisis, which has put more pressure on the economy. As a result of this, the Pakistani Rupee fell to a record low this week. The currency has fallen by 20 per cent since the beginning of this year. The current narrative in Pakistan seems to be critical of finance minister Ishaq Dar, who insists he can “bend the Fund to his will” (Dawn, March 4). But that has not worked. Further, Dawn (March 4) said, “The Sharifs had imposed Mr Dar on this country… They must stop insisting on supporting a man responsible for single-handedly ruining the future of millions of Pakistanis. The country must now be relieved of his burden.” News International (March 3) took a holistic view of the economic crisis and spoke of how “Pakistan’s economy was already in a tailspin after years of gross mismanagement” but it remains pessimistic about the IMF fund’s impact saying, “it increasingly looks like the government will not get the reprieve it needs to kickstart the economy”.

The Express Tribune (March 3) says, “The IMF loan programme is already costing the masses dear, as the rate of inflation, at 31.6 per cent, has risen to an almost 50-year high”. The Nation (February 27) speaks to the continually increasing cost of living, saying, “things are deteriorating and unless an intervention or miracle is seen, most of Pakistan will see itself balancing the poverty line.”

Adding to its woes, the most recent crisis to hit the country is the wheat flour shortage. Dawn (March 4) says, “It is a shame that Pakistan, which for many years was not only self-sufficient in wheat but also supplied the cereal to… countries facing famine, is now forced to import the commodity, and yet is unable to adequately feed its 220m people.” The situation is getting increasingly dire for the common man in Pakistan and Daily Times (March 4) echoes this sentiment saying, “We, at Daily Times, can only hope (read, pray) that the government would snap out of the accusations exchange and actually start caring about the relief of the inflation-stricken people.”

Guantánamo Bay returnees, boat tragedy and SC’s election verdict

This week, three main domestic issues stand out in the media. First, the Pakistani returnees from Guantanamo Bay prison. Second, the tragic sinking of a boat carrying refugees to Europe. Third, the Supreme Court verdict to hold the dissolved assemblies’ elections within 90 days.

On the Guantánamo Bay returnees, Dawn (February 27) said that this return “brings into focus a particularly dark chapter of the ‘war on terror’: The use of gulags and black sites to circumvent legal systems and prevent the accused from defending themselves through due process.” Daily Times (February 27) talked about the torture inflicted upon the prisoners by the CIA: “No medical personnel or the CIA were ever held accountable for their actions. None of the violated prisoners was ever given the opportunity to stand trial…” News International (February 27) added that “those in our parts of the world must also reflect on how their governments handed people over to a foreign power”. This was a reference to the Pakistani authorities handing over the brothers Abdul and Mohammad Ahmed Rabbani to the US.

The second incident of note was the boat tragedy. Refugees from Pakistan, Somalia, Iran and Afghanistan were called “economic migrants” (The Express Tribune, March 1). For the 20 or so Pakistani refugees, Tribune says, “They had determined that risking deaths for greener pastures in Europe was a better option than trusting Shehbaz, Bilawal or ex-PM Imran Khan to turn the country around.” The Nation (February 28) noted that “il­legal migration also has a large part to play in the brain drain”, which is not discussed as widely. Dawn (February 28) states that nations must consider that refugees are forced to flee and “it is time the world starts seeing refugees as humans, not problems.”

The third point of debate was the recent Supreme Court verdict in Pakistan. It directed elections to be held for the dissolved assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days. Dawn (March 2) says, “it is imperative for the government to now stop trying to delay the elections…” The Express Tribune (March 2) agrees with this and goes further to say, “observations of the apex court have not only cemented the norms of public representation… but also check-mated for all times to come, any misadventures on the part of the executive… to stall holding of general elections on whims and wishes”. Meanwhile, News International (March 2) says this decision has made “matters seem even more confusing” and that “the Supreme Court will once again find itself in the middle of yet another controversy… talk of contradictions in judicial verdicts now becoming all too common.”

Global internet shutdowns and G20

With regard to India, a report by digital rights organisation Access Now on global internet shutdowns is the point of discussion. It puts India’s internet shutdowns at 84 — the highest globally — with 49 recorded in Kashmir. The Express Tribune (March 3) notes that the second country on this list is Ukraine but their shutdowns are from the Russian government, as opposed to their own government. Taking that into account, Tribune says, “India is treating its own citizens worse than an unpopular foreign invader treats a belligerent local population.”

In global news, the Finance Ministers’ G20 meeting took prominence. The Express Tribune (February 27) says, “The G20 is evidently split over taking a position on Ukraine.” Commenting on India’s role, Tribune said, “The Catch-22 situation here is that India is host, and it itself is unwilling to condemn Moscow, as it enjoys a nexus of defence cooperation with it.” Speaking about the meeting Tribune said it “lacked a formidable strategy on food security”.