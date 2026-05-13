By Tarique Ahmed

For generations, education has been presented as the great equaliser, a pathway through which young people could transcend poverty, inequality, and social limitations. Yet for much of India’s Generation Z, education no longer feels liberating. It feels suffocating. Across India, classrooms, coaching centres, and examination halls have increasingly transformed into spaces of anxiety, exhaustion, and psychological collapse. Behind the rhetoric of meritocracy lies a silent crisis: A generation being conditioned to compete endlessly while emotionally disintegrating in the process.

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Today, the Indian youth live in one of the most hyper-competitive educational environments in the world. The JEE, NEET, CUET, and UPSC are all entrance exams. Success has become a matter of numbers, scores, percentiles, ranks, and institutional labels. In this ecosystem, education is no longer experienced as intellectual growth, but as survival. The results are devastating.

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Thousands of student suicides are reported annually in India, with examination pressure and academic stress frequently cited as contributing factors. Cities such as Kota, celebrated as centres of “educational excellence,” have simultaneously become symbols of extreme psychological distress among students trapped within the coaching-industrial complex. The tragedy is not merely that students are dying; it is that society has normalised the conditions pushing them toward emotional collapse.

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Gen Z faces a unique convergence of pressures. Unlike previous generations, today’s youth are not only competing in classrooms but also within digital spaces dominated by algorithmic comparison. Social media platforms have transformed achievement into performance. Every rank, internship, scholarship, or productivity routine is publicly displayed and consumed, creating what sociologists describe as a “culture of perpetual inadequacy”. Young people are constantly exposed to curated images of success, leaving little room for failure, uncertainty, or emotional vulnerability.

Within this environment, even rest becomes politicised. Students are taught that exhaustion is ambition. Sleep deprivation is hailed as discipline; burnout is interpreted as commitment. It is a culture of productivity that has been amplified by influencers and peddled by corporations, creating an atmosphere where young people feel guilty for stopping, anxious that they aren’t doing enough, and scared of being left behind. The outcome is a generation trapped in cycles of self-surveillance and chronic anxiety.

What is particularly disturbing about this crisis is the contradiction at its heart. Gen Z is perhaps India’s most educated, tech-connected, and professionally aware generation ever. But it’s also one of the most emotionally drained. Academic success does not result in psychological security. Degrees don’t guarantee a job, financial independence, or social mobility as they once did. And so young people are caught in a brutal paradox: They must constantly compete in systems where the rewards are increasingly unstable.

The neoliberal restructuring of education has intensified this reality. Universities and institutions are increasingly treated not as public spaces of learning but as competitive marketplaces producing “human capital”. Students are encouraged to brand themselves through CVs, certifications, networking, internships, and constant “self-optimisation”. Human worth is gradually reduced to measurable productivity. Within such frameworks, failure is not seen as structural but personal. If students struggle, society tells them they simply did not work hard enough. This is a dangerous narrative.

It disregards growing inequalities in education, economic status, psychological well-being, and social stability. It also negates the burden students carry: Family expectations, financial insecurity and the fear of unemployment in an increasingly uncertain economy. For many middle-class and lower-income families, a child’s academic success is directly related to collective social mobility. Consequently, failing the exam is often felt not only as disappointment but as catastrophe.

The psychological burden of this expectation cannot be overstated. Yet despite growing awareness around mental health, institutional responses remain superficial. Counselling infrastructures remain severely inadequate, while discussions around anxiety and depression are often reduced to motivational slogans rather than structural critique. Students are advised to become “stronger” instead of questioning why educational systems have become so dehumanising.

A society that measures young people exclusively through achievement inevitably produces alienation. Education cannot continue to run as a machinery of fear. If learning becomes synonymous with suffering, then institutions have fundamentally failed their purpose.

The crisis of Gen Z is not an individual issue, but a systemic one. It is symptomatic of larger problems in our society today: The commodification of education, glorification of overworking, erosion of emotional support systems, and increasing economic instability. Student distress is not an issue of wellness seminars or inspirational talks. It needs structural reform — from reducing over-reliance on testing to strengthening public education, increasing mental health services, and creating cultures where failure is not the same as moral weakness.

Most importantly, society needs to redefine success. A generation brought up under constant pressure cannot go on forever. Behind the numbers, rankings, and academic success are young people trying to hold on to their dignity, identity, and hope. If India continues to ignore this crisis, it will not be producing empowered citizens, but individuals programmed to survive, struggling to hold on.

It’s no longer a question of whether Gen Z is under stress. It is how much longer society expects them to take it quietly.

The writer is a student of Foreign Languages at Jamia Millia Islamia