Ecological Ganesha will let the clay return to clay. Let our visarjan be visarjana— letting go of ego, not polluting water. The Vedas say — mrittiya mrittim— from earth to earth. The economical Ganapati Bappa will let our modak be made of millets — shree anna— linking our farmers to our festivals.

Ganapati is not only a god to be worshipped; he is a principle to be lived. Every year, as the dhol-tasha announces his arrival, Mumbai stops. India stops. A clay idol becomes the centre of our consciousness. Why does a form with an elephant head and a human body resonate so deeply with modern, aspirational India? The answer lies in the Vedas. In the Rig Veda, he is “Brahmanaspati”. “Gananaam tva Ganapatim havamahe, Kavin kavinam upamashravastamam… (We invoke you, lord of all groups, the wisest of the wise)”. Long before he became the god of beginnings, Ganapati was the Vedic principle of organising chaos into cosmos. “Gana” means group, collective, system. “Pati” means master. In modern management terms, he is the first systems thinker. Our rishis never created a form without philosophy. Each part of Ganesha is a sutra for nation-building.

The elephant head is maha mastaka— big intellect, big memory, big vision. An elephant never forgets its path. Viksit Bharat needs this big head to think 25 years ahead, to remember our civilisational roots while embracing AI, biotech, and quantum. Next is shurpa karna, the winnowing ears. His ears are like winnowing fans. He listens to everything but retains only the grain, throws away the chaff. In the age of social media noise, fake news and polarisation, this is our greatest sadhana. Viveka is to listen to all stakeholders — farmer, jawan, scientist, youth — but to keep only what is true and useful for the nation. Vakratunda, the curved trunk, is adaptability. His trunk can uproot a tree and pick up a needle. That is flexibility with strength. Viksit Bharat will need this to be strong on borders and soft in welfare. The mushaka vahana, the mouse, is the most profound symbol. A tiny mouse carries this huge god. The mouse is iccha — desire, consumption, greed that nibbles away everything. If desire rides us, we are destroyed. If wisdom rides desire, we progress. The climate crisis, our sugar epidemic, our consumerism — can be controlled only when buddhi rides over bhoga. That is why Ganesha comes before Lakshmi. Wealth without wisdom is vinasha. Finally, “modak in hand”. The sadhana modak is not just sweet. It is the sweet fruit of disciplined effort — purushartha. Viksit Bharat will not come by slogans, but by the tapas of every Indian.