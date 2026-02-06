It all looked fine, I didn’t know my kids were addicted or suffering. Which father would let his daughters die?” said a distraught father of three minors who died by suicide in Ghaziabad. Human behaviour, especially when it reaches such tragic endpoints, is rarely caused by a single factor but is usually the result of layered emotional, psychological, and social vulnerabilities.

Adolescence is a stage of life where everything feels intense — emotions, friendships, rejection, self-doubt, and the need to belong. Thus, adolescents often turn to something that gives them comfort or escape. They can form attachments to social media, gaming, reels, or relationships. These behaviours often begin as harmless coping tools and slowly replace real-world interactions, responsibilities, and emotional growth. What looks like obsession from the outside is often an attempt to soothe anxiety, loneliness, and low self-worth.

Gaming can become deeply engaging because it offers instant rewards, clear goals, and a sense of achievement that real life sometimes fails to provide. Every time a player clears a level or receives appreciation, the brain releases dopamine, a chemical linked to pleasure, motivation, and reward. Games are designed to provide frequent and predictable dopamine spikes. Over time, the body begins to crave these bursts of satisfaction. Sometimes, when they do not fit into that virtual world, they may feel dejected because they do not know anything beyond it. Social-media addiction is also linked to loneliness, as a person may begin to forget or reject real human experiences.

Parents, of course, play one of the most important roles in protecting adolescents from slipping into unhealthy addiction patterns, but this protection rarely comes from strict rules or constant monitoring. It begins with creating a home where children feel emotionally safe. Small, consistent efforts like checking in about their day and acknowledging their feelings make children feel seen and supported.

Setting healthy boundaries around technology is equally important, but it works best when it feels collaborative rather than controlling. Instead of banning gaming or social media, parents can help adolescents develop a balance by setting realistic screen routines, encouraging hobbies outside the digital world, whether it is sports, music, art, or spending time with friends and family. These experiences are integral to making adolescents realise fulfilment can exist beyond screens. In addition, when parents model mindful technology use themselves, it encourages healthier habits in children.

When adolescents suddenly withdraw from loved ones, show noticeable mood changes, struggle with sleep, lose interest in school, or become unusually irritable, it may indicate emotional distress rather than stubbornness or defiance. Adolescents need to feel valued for who they are, not just what they achieve. When parents regularly reassure their children that their love and acceptance are not tied to marks, or popularity, it builds a strong emotional foundation. A child who feels secure at home is far less likely to search for validation through digital escapes or inappropriate company.

The writer is a Mumbai-based psychologist, psychotherapist and special educator