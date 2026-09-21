The recent Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election results are more than a simple win or loss for student groups. They are an emphatic message from India’s young people to the nation. In an era where political discourse is often clouded by cynicism and manufactured friction, this democratic mandate demonstrates that progressive Indian youth harbour no tolerance for obstructionist tactics or divisive rhetoric.

Delhi University (DU) attracts students from every part of the country. Its campus acts as a mirror for how the nation’s youth truly think.

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The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Bharat (ABVP) won three out of the four key positions in DUSU — President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary. This big win has once again shown that India’s young voters strongly support nationalist ideas and the “Nation First” approach of the BJP-led central government. It proves yet again that students prefer a political style that is positive and inclusive, and focused on hard work, service and building up the country. This outcome underscores a clear preference for constructive campus politics over persistent agitation, prioritising institutional growth, student welfare, and tangible national progress.

It also strongly belies the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi and company, and Left-wing groups’ claim that the new generation is against the central government’s policies. In fact, this victory is a result of the strong connection Prime Minister Narendra Modi has built with young India — a bond that the opposition fails to understand.

Today’s youth do not buy into social media rumours, empty slogans and fake narratives. They look at facts, think logically, and care about their future careers. PM Modi has treated young citizens as the builders of a developed India, not just as voters. Programmes like Startup India, Digital India, and the National Education Policy have given students real opportunities. These initiatives have democratised entrepreneurship. They see that the government is actively working to make their futures brighter by creating endless opportunities. When the youth witness real-time modernisation — from premier incubation hubs and semiconductor missions to research grants and global academic partnerships — they instinctively back the leadership enabling that transformation.

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On the other side, the DUSU election results are a major setback for the Congress and Left-wing student groups. Ironically, the Left’s support has dropped so low that their candidates got fewer votes than the “None of the Above” (NOTA) option in key races. Organisations that have historically used campus politics to engineer confrontation and disrupt institutional schedules found themselves decisively sidelined by youth.

Recently, ABVP has won elections in top universities across Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala. It shows that the Congress and Left-wing has completely lost its grip on college campuses. Students are choosing discipline, development, and national interest over the confusing and frustrating politics of the opposition.

The contrast in political focus has become increasingly apparent to the public. While university students engaged in substantive campus debates and cast their ballots for forward-looking leadership, opposition strategies often relied on “jhooth ki goonj” (The Echo of Lies). While DU students were voting for ABVP, Rahul Gandhi was in Indore, staging an event.

Rahul Gandhi has often tried to attack PM Modi with various fake political claims — from criticising economic growth to vibrant foreign policy, to questioning India’s growing military might. Every time, the public and the youth have rejected these claims. Having lost the debate on actual policy, growth and economic development, and leadership, the Opposition has turned to cheap politics.

The DUSU mandate delivers an unequivocal message: India’s rising generation demands real progress, merit-based opportunities, and national stability over perpetual grievances and ideological stalemates. These results also make one thing certain: India’s young generation stands firmly behind the central government and its vision for the country. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India’s youth have firmly resolved to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The writer is Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha, Garhwal, Uttarakhand) and National Media Convenor, BJP