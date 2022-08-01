Friend-shoring: The medium-term response for international trade post the Ukraine war

Five months into the Ukraine war, much of the world’s focus has been on the near-term impact of the war. Critical cuts in Russian and Ukrainian exports have resulted in commodity prices soaring, threatening trade flows, external balances, and most importantly, food security of many countries. The price of oil has risen sharply. Despite the slight dampening due to fears of recession in the past few weeks, it has raised concerns about impaired energy security. Quite naturally, everyone is focused on the rise in commodity prices, a major problem in the short term.

The US and the EU have imposed sanctions with the express intent of cutting off Russia’s capacity to wage war on Ukraine. Russia, however, has found other ways to fund the war. Russia contributes 12 per cent of the world’s oil and gas. Despite Ural oil prices being 30 per cent lower than Brent crude, the world, with two significant exceptions, has shunned the former. China and India have sharply increased the import of Russian oil despite being net exporters of oil products. Given the current price of oil, Russia earns more from oil now than it did before the war. Importantly, the global oil price is lower than what it would have been if China and India had bought oil from non-Russian sources.

This has necessitated a different tactic and the US response, endorsed by the heads of G-7, has been to cap the price of the oil sold by Russia so that Moscow accepts a lower payment while providing the same amount of oil to the market. This can have serious unintended consequences and backfire badly. Why would China, India and, indeed, the rest of the world, agree to the lower price knowing that this would work only if Russia chose not to retaliate? In fact, Russia’s public finances and external balances today are sufficiently strong for them to retaliate. Analysts suggest that Russia could withhold about three million barrels a day without damaging its public finances. This would have a catastrophic effect on the oil market, sending the price of oil to $192, according to experts.

The world doesn’t appear to have focused on the medium-term implications that could inextricably change the fundamental flow of trade finances if US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s “special address” to the Atlantic Council on April 13 on “the future of the global economy and US economic leadership” is anything to go by. Much of this momentous shift is a direct result of the difficulties with supply chains brought about first, by pandemic-related disruptions in the China supply chain and, more recently, by the Ukraine war and the complexities of making other countries adhere to boycotts deemed necessary by the US. As Yellen said, Russia’s blatant violation of international law and the “core tenets of the UN charter” had brought to the fore the stance of other countries regarding the international order.

Underscoring the multilateral character of the countries imposing the sanctions, she attributed the costs Russia faced and the effectiveness of the message sent bythe G7 and EU that Russia was no longer welcome as a trading partner to this partnership.

Drawing on the lessons from the collateral effects of the war the new policy in the medium-term would move from off-shoring to “friend-shoring of supply chains”, assuring not just free trade but trade that is secure. Friend-shoring, as the name indicates, would involve supply chains only in countries that shared core values and principles ranging from protection of privacy in the digital world to human rights. Market access could thus be securely granted to countries that could be trusted as “friends”, reducing risks to the US economy and to those of the “friends”, who would now be the chosen trading partners.

What would friend-shoring achieve? It would change current supply chains and stop the current reliance on countries with which the US has geopolitical tensions. This would avoid the risk of unreliable suppliers. How does friend-shoring work? It works as was done during the building of a sanctions regime for Russia, where the US and EU, in partnership, were more successful than they would have been by themselves. It also draws lessons on which countries would initially be their friends and with whom they could be comfortable. In this new framework, you would work to create a partnership with “a group of countries that have a strong adherence to a set of norms and values about how to operate in the global economy”. These partnerships would need to be strengthened so that the supply of critical materials is guaranteed. Close ties with like-minded countries would ensure a reliable supply of critical goods.

It would allow these countries to adhere to a set of standards in certain fields including environment, protection of privacy, labour laws, arrangements for digital business and services etc. However, the group envisaged would not be a closed one — Yellen described it as plurilateral. Yellen also spoke about changes in the Bretton Woods 1.0 institutions in order to fit in the new global financial governance. Bretton Woods 2.0 then would need to be attentive to the concept of trust. For production to be efficient, as Bretton Woods 1.0 did by opening up trade and creating capital markets, you would need supply chains to be resilient. Countries that could not be trusted and were a threat to supply chains and national security and had poor human rights records would need to be persuaded to reform to join this comity of nations. As such, neutrality might not be an option in the medium term even though it might appear to be a winning strategy now.

The writer is a political economist formerly with the World Bank