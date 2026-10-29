An act of ominous violence took place on October 23 in Trappes and La Verrière, two immigrant townships 30 km from Paris. Six days after the scenes of violence and vandalism in France were attributed by the far right, without proof, to “Allah’s revolutionaries”, Kevin T, a White Frenchman, shot dead Pengo Bossio Wang, a Black martial arts amateur, critically injured a 12-year-old North African girl, and wounded three other people. It is hard to fathom how an innocuous month-old high-school protest could spiral into a heinous racist crime that President Emmanuel Macron called a “turning point” in the history of the Republic.

The French high schoolers’ movement started in suburban Paris with a clutch of demands — buildings in a state of disrepair, lack of teachers, overcrowded classrooms, and importantly, the abrogation of a selection system called Parcoursup, by which students go through a sorting process rather too early in their youth. The government responded with silence. It had possibly forgotten what former president François Hollande had once said about high schoolers: They are like toothpaste. Once it comes out, it’s difficult to put it back in. The action began at the school gates — sloganeering, trash-bin bonfires, school blockades. But the situation deteriorated when the authorities chose to crush the protests through police repression. In the violent clashes that followed, school kids were joined by disgruntled suburban youth. Thousands of students, aged between 14 and 18 years, were arrested, and when the news spread that lethal police weapons had caused permanent disabilities in a few children, anger turned into rage.