scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Four years after Section 377 repeal: The transition from laws to lives is still not done

Despite the rainbow flags on the road, queer people continue to live dual lives due to the severe lack of legal, familial and social support

Queer and trans people must be supported outside of landmark judgments and specific months of the year. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

Written by Bhavya Gupta

The day part of Section 377 was repealed, I, like several other queer and trans people around the country, hoped for and expected a future of equal citizenship – a future in which expression, personal choice, private spaces and differential identities would be respected. What many of us celebrating at the Supreme Court underestimated was the rigidity in our culture, limitations of language, and an urgent need for various other legal reforms in the country. Four years after the repeal of part of Section 377, and my memory of the day is ironically plagued by my queer friends facing repercussions of being outed without consent while celebrating at the Supreme Court.

While the judgment held enough weight to change queer and trans lives in the country – since its delivery – the evolution of rights and legal recourse for queer and trans people remains stunted. The September 6 judgment remains the sole crutch in our legal repository, with much else left unaddressed amid a growing trend of violence against LGBTQI people.

Menaka Guruswamy writes |Four years after landmark LGBT verdict: The march to full citizenship

The larger structure in the country continues to rely on narrow definitions of the LGBTQI community, based on western ideals. The ideal queer remains cis-gendered, upper-caste, elite, and English-speaking. Someone with the resources to be able to resonate with and acquire qualities of the “modern queer”. India is a country with plural cultures, and identities that stand at various intersections of caste, class and gender. This nuance is alien to a majority of the current conversations on gender and sexuality. This matters more so for a community for whom marginalisation is often compounded due to these very intersections.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Election Watch | A familiar name has cropped up as BJP takes on AAP in Gu...Premium
Election Watch | A familiar name has cropped up as BJP takes on AAP in Gu...
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024Premium
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 carsPremium
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in IndiaPremium
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India

The capitalisation of marginalised queer bodies stands at the centre of Pride Month. However, the regressive Transgender Act that is entrenched into the everyday life of the transgender and nonbinary community continues to remain a stark reality. The transition from laws to lives is an invisibilised one wherein queer and trans people are forced to encounter a severe lack of safety, care, and love every day.

Amid loud proclamations of “Love is love”, what we forget to question is: Is being queer solely about loving? More so, who can “come out” safely? We forget about the queer or trans person for whom reform is more a matter of life and death than being able to enjoy a romantic relationship. We forget that despite the rainbow flags on the road, queer people continue to live dual lives due to the severe lack of legal, familial and social support.

Must Read Opinions
Click here for more

Queer and trans people must be supported outside of landmark judgments and specific months of the year. That they are recognised outside of their desire to “come out” or “love”. And that they are recognised as an intersectional group with varied requirements for safety, care, and justice by the legal institutions, movements as well as other queer and trans people of privilege. To be queer outside fetishised definitions and cis-gendered heteronormative standards is to live lives hemmed in by unjust barriers. The ideas surrounding intimacy and desire are not solely related to the act of sex or the body but spread into the realm of the larger queer experience, wherein imitation of the heterosexual becomes imperative to survival.

Advertisement

To recognise that queer and trans emancipation cannot be limited to the repeal of a judgment is to recognise the complexities of language, grief and solidarities that sit at the centre of these lives. As unsettling as the thought may be, most queer and trans identities remain hidden and sidelined more by choice than force, due to the acute lack of knowledge, as well as accessible knowledge production. A life of dignity and equality, unfortunately, remains solely aspirational for most queer and trans people within the country.

The writer is a researcher at the department of women and gender studies, Savitribai Phule Pune University

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 05:21:02 pm
Next Story

Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey on rumours of rift with co-star Rupali Ganguly: Come on the sets and watch yourself

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Behind AAP's 'Make India No. 1' launch in Hisar — make it in Haryana

Behind AAP's 'Make India No. 1' launch in Hisar — make it in Haryana

Explained | Govt's push for international trade in rupee: why and how

Explained | Govt's push for international trade in rupee: why and how

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough
Opinion

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough

Indian Predator review: This series is a great improvement over The Butcher of Delhi

Indian Predator review: This series is a great improvement over The Butcher of Delhi

Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
S Y Quraishi writes

Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India

Premium
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Premium
Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Ravi Shastri reacts to India's Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

Ravi Shastri reacts to India's Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Xiaomi’s Muralikrishnan B: Festive season will help drive growth of 5G devices in India

Xiaomi’s Muralikrishnan B: Festive season will help drive growth of 5G devices in India

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Latest News

Advertisement

40 Years Ago

September 7, 1982, Forty Years Ago: INSAT-1A fails
September 7, 1982, Forty Years Ago: INSAT-1A fails

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement