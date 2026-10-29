Students pursuing the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) face important choices both at the end of the third year and on completing the fourth year. Should they leave after three years with a recognised degree or continue into the fourth year? After completing four years, should they pursue a one-year master’s degree, seek employment or apply for a PhD programme? The central question, therefore, is how these pathways can be made meaningful and beneficial to students.

One concern is that multidisciplinary course requirements in FYUP may dilute students’ grounding in their major discipline. Under the UGC undergraduate curriculum framework, to earn a major in the FYUP, one must complete a minimum of 80 credits in the chosen discipline; in the three-year structure, the requirement is a minimum of 60 credits. FYUP, therefore, provides scope for greater depth alongside breadth, although the quality of learning depends on course content, teaching and assessment.

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Not every student will want to continue for the fourth year. That may be due to different academic or career plans and other constraints. Fees, living expenses, and personal circumstances can influence decisions. We must respect the decision of FYUP students who choose to leave with a recognised three-year undergraduate degree. Opting for this route is not the same as discontinuing without a qualification.

For new programmes to succeed, sustained academic effort and institutional patience are essential. There are illustrative Indian examples. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) introduced its four-year BS (Research) degree in 2011. Over the past 15 years, it has grown into an interdisciplinary and research-intensive undergraduate programme. Another example is IIT Madras’s four-year BS degree in Data Science and Applications. This programme is conducted in online mode, but the assessments are conducted in person. Launched in 2022, it has gained substantial popularity. These examples, however, do not establish that FYUP will succeed automatically across institutions with differing resources and capabilities.

FYUP also has built-in flexibility. A student can exit after earning a minimum of 120 credits and receive a three-year degree subject to completion requirements. In addition, institutions can also offer either an Accelerated Degree Programme (ADP) or an Extended Degree Programme (EDP). In ADP, an eligible student can complete the FYUP in six or seven semesters, and EDP allows up to two additional semesters to complete the degree. In both cases, students complete the same prescribed curriculum and total credits. The EDP could be a useful option for students who need additional time.

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FYUP provides routes to Honours and Honours with Research. The UGC’s 2025 Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP) guidelines permit up to four semesters of apprenticeship in eligible establishments, including industries, MSMEs and start-ups within a four-year degree. The guidelines also permit up to three semesters of apprenticeship embedding in three-year degrees. Where an institution offers AEDP, students gain experience in production, services, and enterprise as part of their study. Some universities, such as the University of Mumbai and Kannur University, have begun offering these AEDPs, making them an alternative option that can enhance work opportunities.

A student may become eligible to apply for admission in a one-year postgraduate programme after a four-year degree. Completing the FYUP provides eligibility, and, as with any other postgraduate route, admission depends on selection requirements and seat availability. In the national capital, Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD), Jamia Millia Islamia, JNU and IGNOU also offer one-year postgraduate degrees in addition to the University of Delhi. Some other central and state universities across the country have begun introducing one-year postgraduate options in different disciplines for FYUP students.

If students have requisite preparation and research aptitude, they can consider pursuing a PhD to prepare for careers in research and academia. The UGC’s 2022 regulations allow four-year/eight-semester bachelor’s degree holders with 75 per cent marks and an institution’s selection process to seek admission to a PhD. Eligibility alone does not mean that a student is ready for doctoral research. Institutions must still assess their research preparation and support their transition to do independent research.

The success of FYUP should not be judged solely by the number of students who continue into the fourth year, enter a one-year master’s programme, pursue a PhD or take up employment after graduation. The real value of FYUP lies in making these opportunities widely available through sustained investment in faculty, research infrastructure and industry collaboration, so that students can pursue their varied aspirations.

The writer is chairman, Review Committee for NEP 2020, Ministry of Education and chairman, BoG, IIM Calcutta. He was formerly vice chancellor, JNU and chairman, UGC. Views are personal