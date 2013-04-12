Four is the upper limit

The rules allow an IPL team to sign up to 11 overseas players,though only four can play. And with all franchises determined to fill up their overseas quotas,even the utility players among the foreign contingent attract frenetic bids.

The big names among them are expected to walk into the side. But when it comes to choosing between a fringe overseas player and his Indian counterpart,the former often seems to get the nod.

Delhi havent started well this season. Johan Botha and Andre Russell played the first two matches and struggled,playing alongside skipper Mahela Jayawardene and David Warner. When the first two were dropped,Morne Morkel and Jeevan Mendis came in,with Ajit Agarkar and Yogesh Nagar sitting in the dug-out. Agarkar may be considered too old for the format,but Nagar is a regular in the Delhi Ranji team,with a strike rate of 110 and 16 wickets in 45 T20 matches confirming his utility.

With Albie Morkel absent,CSK picked Aussie Ben Laughlin,30,for their first match. Mohit Sharma (44 wickets in 11 first class games) could have easily fitted in. Laughlin conceded 25 in 3 overs against MI and was replaced by their $625,000 buy,Chris Morris.

Pune Warriors have perhaps the strongest Indian contingent,but still the likes of Abhishek Nayar and Parvez Rasool warm the bench on most occasions. Rajasthan too have added to their squad strong domestic performers but are reluctant to pick one at the expense of an international. Maybe the price tags force the team management to play all four overseas players. As the season progresses and winning becomes more of a priority,seeing fewer than four foreigners may just become a reality.

Shamik is a senior staff writer,based in Kolkata,shamik.chakrabarty@expressindia.com

