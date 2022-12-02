Four decades on, fresh hope for victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy

It is a toxic insult to the devastated communities of Bhopal to continue to describe what happened on December 2 and 3, 1984, as a mere “gas leak”. The release of 47 tonnes of lethal methyl isocyanate gas at the Bhopal plant of Union Carbide, India, Ltd. (UCIL), a subsidiary of Union Carbide Corporation (UCC), which owned 50.9 per cent of the stock of its Indian subsidiary, is a continuing catastrophe. Certainly, best industry standards dictated a modern security system and alert management, but risk minimisation is the signature tune of corporate governance. However, even Judge Keenan (of the Southern District Court) described this as the “largest peacetime industrial disaster” in “recorded human history.”

The managers of public institutions often privilege amnesia and the rules of closure, but the victims have no choice but to weaponise social justice. Not all closures are just and fair. A decent society respects the struggles and voices of justice and human rights. Babasaheb Ambedkar constantly reminded us that past injustices carry no expiry date. The valiant victims of Bhopal have uniquely shown that a continuing struggle even against giant multinationals is possible.

They secured the Bhopal Act, which allowed the Indian State to function both as parens patriae (the legal protector of citizens unable to protect themselves) and a sovereign plaintiff to sue the UCC in New York for $3 billion in compensation for the victims and for the restoration of the environment. The long-drawn litigation was prematurely settled in early 1989 by the Supreme Court for $470 million. The settlement denied a modicum of natural justice to the victims who were parties to the suit properly before the court (justifying my naming it the Second Bhopal Catastrophe). The SC review petition declined to touch the amount but cancelled the criminal immunity accorded to the corporation and its affiliates.

What now matters is the declaration in the 1989 review that if the “basic assumptions underlying the settlement become wholly unrelated to the realities,” the “element of ‘justness’ of the determination and of ‘truth’ of its factual foundation” is seriously “impaired”. This “justness”, based on “these assumptions of truth”, stands disturbed when “the total number of cases of death or of permanent, or partial, disabilities” reaches “catastrophic injuries”, which renders “the basic assumptions underlying the settlement …wholly unrelated to the realities”.

The curative petition in 2010 urging this ground was revived on October 11, 2022, when the Narendra Modi government informed the SC that it “will go ahead with the curative declaration submitted” by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh seeking additional compensation for the Bhopal victims. However, a decade of governmental silence makes the task before the Attorney General even more formidable.

The 2010 petition shows the number of deaths has risen from 5,295 to 22,872 (an increase of almost 76.5 per cent). Is there any further need to update the Indian Council of Medical Research study of over 80,000 exposed and over 21,000 unexposed gas-affected populations? Or its estimates of 2,500 deaths in the month of December 1984, and its findings about 3,500 “spontaneous abortions attributable to exposure in the first five years”? A similar question is raised regarding the large numbers of claimants who were awarded the lowest rate of compensation. Or, does one best proceed with the curative petition of 2010, which specifies a total compensation requirement of $8.1 billion (or Rs 675.96 crore in April 2011)?

Not all of the new settlement amount is for the victims; the curative petition also claims compensation on behalf of the state. The claim is for “the actual sums which the state has expended towards relief and rehabilitation of irremediable justice measures,” which should be paid by the tortfeasors, not taxpayers. Tortfeasors may not escape further liability to reimburse the state for relief and rehabilitation and remedial environmental measures based on the polluter pays principle. It is wrong to say, as some have maintained, that the additional compensation thus sought (in terms of the three options detailed in the petition) has little to do with the Bhopal victims or that the expansion of the Bhopal principle (urged in the original suit) is here abused for the unjust enrichment of the Indian state.

Undoubtedly, as the petition says, there was a “gross miscarriage of justice and perpetration of irremediable injustice,” and heroic effort would be needed to enforce any ultimate result, even as the UCC and its successor in India, Dow Jones, stand named as respondents. It is unlikely that the former would submit to Indian jurisdiction, and the latter may disown any liability. The only way, in such a situation, is to attach all the assets of the corporation. Non-appearance by UCC would be a roadblock, but the Court may appoint an amicus curiae (as was done in the Kasab case). Surely, such a decision may not be faulted for a lack of due process. And the 1989 review itself contemplates situations where “assumptions of justice” themselves change and there exists a valid basis for re-opening the settlement.

Settlements reached in good faith are usually honoured and not subject to later judicial change. But ordinary rules of interpretation may not apply to extraordinary contexts of sui generis mass tort litigation, where a sovereign plaintiff holds a trial in India as mandated by a US judge and settles it through a judicial order by its highest court. But, though infrequent, even judicially ordered settlements have been reopened when there is “a qualifying reason.” Many cases of mass tort litigation against the pharmaceutical industry urge determination of this very issue in the US courts, and the asbestos, tobacco, and Agent Orange litigations furnish a long but precious history.

In any event, one hopes that the revival of the curative petition and proceedings will be welcomed by the summit court as marking a new commitment to doing complete justice for the Bhopal victims.

The writer is professor of law, University of Warwick, and former vice chancellor of Universities of South Gujarat and Delhi