By Rahul Nigam

Across campuses today, the message to students is unmistakable: Learn AI or risk being left behind. Machine learning electives close within hours of registration. Coding bootcamps promise industry readiness in months. Recruiters speak fluently about neural networks and deployment pipelines. For many students, the direction seems obvious. Yet beneath this rush lies a question: How long will today’s tools remain tomorrow’s advantage? The frameworks students master in their first year often look different by the time they graduate. Programming environments evolve, libraries are rewritten, and entire platforms disappear as automation absorbs layer after layer of routine implementation. In a world where AI systems can now generate code, design architectures, and optimise complex workflows with minimal oversight, the shelf life of narrowly technical training is shrinking.

Aligning education with emerging technologies is both sensible and necessary. Universities must prepare students for the industries they will enter. The difficulty begins when responsiveness to market demand slowly displaces foundational learning. A curriculum shaped primarily by immediate employability can produce graduates whose expertise is tightly bound to current platforms rather than to durable intellectual frameworks. When technologies shift, such specialisation can limit opportunity instead of expanding it. The real question is not whether to teach AI but whether doing so comes at the cost of cultivating minds that can outgrow any single technological wave.

What endures across technological cycles is the ability to reason from fundamentals. To be sure, modern AI rests on deep mathematical structures like linear algebra, calculus, probability, and optimisation, which form the internal grammar of machine intelligence. Mastering them is intellectually demanding and valuable. But computational first principles describe how models calculate, while the scientific first principles describe how the world behaves. Scientific training does more than transfer knowledge; it shapes how one thinks and questions. It develops the discipline to identify assumptions, trace causality, test limits, distinguish correlation from mechanism, and ask whether an answer is even physically plausible. These habits allow professionals not merely to operate sophisticated systems but to challenge them. They build the confidence to question a model’s output, to notice when optimisation violates real-world constraints, and to anticipate failure modes before they surface in costly ways. As automation expands, the premium shifts subtly from implementation to judgement. And judgement is formed over years of grappling not only with equations but also with the constraints those equations must ultimately respect.

Technological success today is often narrated in terms of software breakthroughs and algorithmic advances. Yet beneath those visible achievements lie scientific foundations that determine what is actually possible. The rise of electric mobility, for example, depended as much on progress in battery chemistry as on improvements in digital control systems. Advances in artificial intelligence have similarly relied on innovations in semiconductor design and energy management. Even fields that appear purely computational remain shaped by physical limits. Software defines what we interact with, but scientific principles define how far those systems can ultimately go.

History reinforces this pattern. Nations that lead in artificial intelligence today built their capabilities on sustained investment in fundamental research long before AI became commercially fashionable. The semiconductor revolution emerged from deep theoretical and experimental work. The internet grew out of publicly funded scientific inquiry. Technological dominance has rarely been the outcome of short-term skill training alone; it has depended on broad scientific ecosystems capable of generating and absorbing new knowledge over decades. The current AI surge stands on foundations laid in laboratories that valued curiosity as much as application.

This global pattern also has local implications. For many years, the Indian IT story was built on becoming the world’s execution engine. We implemented and delivered exceptionally well. That model created large-scale employment, strengthened the middle class, and positioned these firms as the primary recruiters on university campuses. Generations of students shaped their degrees around the expectations of this placement ecosystem. Yet the model was also heavily dependent on routine and process-driven work, and routine is precisely what AI is beginning to absorb most efficiently. As service workflows become increasingly automated, these companies are being compelled to rethink their structures. When the industry shifts, campus placements inevitably reflect that shift. If universities continue producing engineers trained mainly to operate existing platforms, they risk tying student futures to a shrinking segment of the value chain. The next phase of growth will not come from using tools more efficiently but from designing new ones, which would require moving from service to research, from execution to invention.

The urgency of this transition also becomes clearer as India expands its ambitions in space exploration, semiconductor fabrication, renewable energy systems, quantum technologies, and biotechnology. These domains are not limited by software interfaces but by physical constraints, material limits, and scalability. Progress will depend on professionals who can reason beyond software layers and on the individuals comfortable working where equations, constraints, and uncertainty intersect.

The central educational question, then, is not which tool dominates this year’s hiring cycle, but which intellectual foundation remains reliable across decades of technological upheaval. Frameworks will evolve, and platforms will be replaced. What grows more valuable as complexity rises is the capacity to evaluate outputs critically, detect hidden assumptions, and adapt when familiar systems fail. Mastery of current tools may open the first door, but mastery of principles determines how many doors remain open thereafter.

None of this diminishes the importance of learning artificial intelligence. Computational fluency is indispensable. The argument is not against modern skills but against reducing education to transient technical proficiency. The most resilient professionals will be those who will recognise when an elegant output violates a physical constraint. Technologies will continue to evolve at an accelerating speed. The laws governing energy, matter, stability, and causality will not. An education grounded in those enduring principles does more than prepare students for their first placement — it prepares them for repeated reinvention in a world where change is the only constant.

The writer is associate professor at BITS Pilani