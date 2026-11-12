The modern human is given to grand proclamations about eradication. Were this creature allowed to have its way, and its co-species to indulge it, an entire range of things would go extinct in one fell swoop — from plastics to the sweet tooth, from fossil fuels to fossilised opinions, from mosquitoes to stray dogs, from political opponents to opposing points of view, from traffic jams to regulatory cholesterol, from inconvenient truths to people who sing out of tune in public, from plastic smiles to troublesome memories, from meddlesome relatives to entire communities that stubbornly decline to be ushered into progress. In all this virtue signalling, spare a thought for an organism that walked this planet millions of years ago. An old-fashioned colleague is a dinosaur. A parent who refuses to understand the internet is a dinosaur. A newspaper editor who loves the printed letter on a piece of paper is a dinosaur. Even a person who takes a little longer than five seconds to operate a smartphone risks being typecast as one. A social media recluse is definitely one.

The latest to enlist the dinosaur in the campaign against irrelevance is UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Addressing the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, he declared that fossil fuels should become dinosaurs. That should happen sooner than later. But why must the dinosaur always be the bad guy? They did not invent coal-powered stations, finance oil corporations or employ expensive consultants to argue that the green transition was premature. Indeed, if dinosaurs were manipulative creatures, they would have lobbied their way out of extinction. Imagine the T-rex flashing its formidable dental arsenal to declare the asteroid a hoax or dismiss the fossil evidence as fake news. It might have pronounced its own victory in the Cretaceous elections, by a landslide, dismissing any suggestion of an impending extinction as a conspiracy hatched by the liberal pterodactyl media. Or banished anyone equating the species with a totem of redundancy to spend a week in Delhi’s post-Diwali air.