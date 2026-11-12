The modern human is given to grand proclamations about eradication. Were this creature allowed to have its way, and its co-species to indulge it, an entire range of things would go extinct in one fell swoop — from plastics to the sweet tooth, from fossil fuels to fossilised opinions, from mosquitoes to stray dogs, from political opponents to opposing points of view, from traffic jams to regulatory cholesterol, from inconvenient truths to people who sing out of tune in public, from plastic smiles to troublesome memories, from meddlesome relatives to entire communities that stubbornly decline to be ushered into progress. In all this virtue signalling, spare a thought for an organism that walked this planet millions of years ago. An old-fashioned colleague is a dinosaur. A parent who refuses to understand the internet is a dinosaur. A newspaper editor who loves the printed letter on a piece of paper is a dinosaur. Even a person who takes a little longer than five seconds to operate a smartphone risks being typecast as one. A social media recluse is definitely one.
The latest to enlist the dinosaur in the campaign against irrelevance is UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Addressing the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, he declared that fossil fuels should become dinosaurs. That should happen sooner than later. But why must the dinosaur always be the bad guy? They did not invent coal-powered stations, finance oil corporations or employ expensive consultants to argue that the green transition was premature. Indeed, if dinosaurs were manipulative creatures, they would have lobbied their way out of extinction. Imagine the T-rex flashing its formidable dental arsenal to declare the asteroid a hoax or dismiss the fossil evidence as fake news. It might have pronounced its own victory in the Cretaceous elections, by a landslide, dismissing any suggestion of an impending extinction as a conspiracy hatched by the liberal pterodactyl media. Or banished anyone equating the species with a totem of redundancy to spend a week in Delhi’s post-Diwali air.
As it turns out, dinosaurs weren’t particularly good at eradicating things, not even themselves. They may have disappeared from the face of the Earth, but some of their genes don’t seem to have got the memo about extinction. Cast your eye at the pigeon hogging a windowsill, think about the eagle lurking around your weekend picnic or summon your memories of the now-elusive sparrow. They may appear bashful about their pedigree but there is a little of the dinosaur in them. The Brachiosaurus’s neck could quite likely have put a giraffe to shame, but its distant descendants have settled for pecking at crumbs and picking fights over parking spaces. The T-rex may have had the most terrifying jaw arrangement in prehistory, but today it’s the chicken that’s indispensable to the human appetite — with a little help from antibiotics perhaps. Some evolutionary victories are best measured in the number of eggs laid and Sunday luncheons served.
Sweet-crazed by its ingenuity, the modern human, in contrast, has dug up fossil fuels, built a civilisation around burning them and now wants to send them into extinction. In the geological blink that it has existed, it created the bomb, destroyed forests, shrunk glaciers, dirtied oceans, invented plastics, littered the planet with them and then set about convening committees to make them disappear. The dinosaur never made progress on its credo, issued no extinction warnings and held no summits to discuss its future. It did not need newspaper columnists to explain its ecological footprint or consultants to devise survival roadmaps. It simply got on with being a dinosaur — all for 180-million-odd years.
So much for dinosaurs and obsolescence.
The writer is senior associate editor, The Indian Express. kaushik.dasgupta@expressindia.com