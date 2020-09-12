Forty years ago, September 12, 1980: Indo-Iranian amity

The Indian Express, September 12, 1980, forty years ago.

Iran has agreed to sponsor India’s case for supplying crude oil at concessional prices at next week’s meeting of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), according to Union Finance Minister R Venkataraman. India had demanded that the criteria for concessional rate for crude should be per capita consumption and not the total quantity of crude imported. Venkataraman who is in Tehran as Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s special emissary said Iran appreciated India’s stand. He also said that Iran will supply crude to India on a deferred payment basis, and at a low interest rate.

Pact with Kuwait

India and Kuwait have agreed to cooperate in the field of oil exploration. This is evident from the joint statement of the two countries issued at the end of the visit of Amir of Kuwait Shaikh Jabar Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

US support doubtful

India hoped that the US will honour its commitment to supply enriched uranium for the Tarapur Atomic Power Plant. “We are, however, prepared to deal with any eventuality,” a spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said. India has always fulfilled all its obligations under its agreements with the US and we hope that the US will do likewise, the spokesperson said. US law seeks to ban supply of fuel to any country that does not sign the NPT, though the country’s President Jimmy Carter favours honouring his country’s 1963 agreement with India on nuclear fuel supply.

Meeting-less day

All ministries and departments of the government will have one “meeting-less day” every week to enable officers to concentrate on work. The decision has been taken to speed up disposal of cases in the Central Secretariat.

