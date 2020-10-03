Forty Years Ago, October 3, 1980: Battle rages on

The Indian Express, October 3, 1980, forty years ago.

Iraqi and Iranian troops were reportedly locked in savage hand-to-hand combat for Iran’s oil port of Khorramshahr and an Iraqi air attack was said to have heavily damaged a $-3 billion Persian Gulf petrochemical complex under construction to the east. Iraq said its shock troops were battling shock troops of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in a fresh assault to capture Khorramshahr. “Savage battles are raging from house to house, street to street to complete the liberation of the city,” the government-controlled Baghdad newspaper Al Gomhoria said in a report broadcast by Iraq’s state radio. Meanwhile, Iran claimed it despatched paratroopers to wave of jet attacks to rescue Khorramshahr. Iranian President Abolhassan Bani Sadr said in a message to his armed forces that the Iranians had also chased the Iraqis out of the border city of Susangers and forced them to retreat towards the Iran-Iraq border.

Bombay Satyagraha

The satyagraha by Maharashtra’s opposition parties turned out to be a massive affair with thousand of people defying the prohibitory order and courting arrest in Bombay today. The mass satyagraha was the first of the two major actions threatened by the opposition parties, the other action being a Maharashtra bandh on October 15. Both steps are to protest against the price rise, atrocities on the weaker sections of society and the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

J&K Speaker

After uproarious scenes lasting for two hours, the Kashmir Legislative Assembly, which met for its autumn session today, admitted a no-confidence motion against the Speaker. Earlier, the House was adjourned briefly to enable the Speaker to confer with the leader of the House, Sheikh Abdullah, and leaders of opposition groups in the assembly. When the House re-assembled. Sheikh Abdullah said he had asked the Speaker to respect the wishes of the majority of the House.

