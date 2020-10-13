Forty years ago, October 13, 1980: War rages on

Thirty-five Bakarwals and Gujjars were killed in a hailstorm which swept the mountainous range of Peer Panjal in the border district of Poonch and Rajouri.

Iraqi jets rocketed Abadan as tanks raced to close in on the gutted oil refining city in southwestern Iran. Iran’s President Abol-Hassan Bani-Sadr said his country’s forces were wearing down the Iraqis and will mount a counter-attack to “recover every inch of territory” taken over by Iraq. He said Iran was agreeable to a UN sponsored ceasefire limited to the Shatt el Arab estuary to allow an estimated 60 stranded foreign ships to leave. But there were no signs that Iraq would agree to the localised stand down after its infantry stormed across the strategic Karun river to win total control of the 120-mile shipping lane.

AASU on migrants

The All Assam Students Union has described as fallacious the interpretation that the migrants who came to India before March 25, 1971 could not be sent back. The Indira-Mujib pact of 1972 or the joint declaration of March 1972 did not say anything about refugees or migrants, the AASU contended in a leaflet brought out on the Nehru-Liaqat Ali Khan agreement and the Indira-Mujib pact. However, the India-Bangladesh joint statement in February 1972 did talk of migrants, and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had expressed his resolve to take back all migrants who came to India after March 25, 1971. This does not mean the migrants who came to India before that date cannot be taken back, the booklet claimed.

J&K hailstorm

Thirty-five Bakarwals and Gujjars were killed in a hailstorm which swept the mountainous range of Peer Panjal in the border district of Poonch and Rajouri. The parties of Gujjars and Bakarwals were on their way back to the plains from the mountain pastures, where they had gone to graze their cattle. According to reports, hailstones the size of table-tennis balls beat down on them, killing at least 10 on the spot.

