Forty Years Ago, May 9, 1980: Assam Status Quo

The Centre does not appear to be in a hurry to find a solution to the Assam problem, definitely not before May 15 when the deadline given by the student leaders expires. The mood in Delhi is of “wait and watch”. The impression one gets is that Delhi would take the initiative after the assembly elections. Attempts made to persuade the Centre to relook the problem have not met with any success. There was a feeler on behalf of some non-partymen, who have contacts with the organisers of the Assam movement, to try to bring the student leaders and the central government to the negotiating table. But the latter did not respond to that.

Natwarlal Sentenced

Natwarlal, whose name has become synonymous with cheating and forgery, has been sentenced to 14 years’ rigorous imprisonment on two counts of cheating by the chief judicial magistrate of Indore. There are about 200 cases against the master imposter for defrauding banks and the railways of more than Rs 2 crore. If he is convicted in all these cases, he will be given 150 years’ imprisonment. But Natwarlal says no prison can hold him for long. “No jail in India can keep me for more than a year”, he said. Natwarlal has escaped from various jails at least half-a-dozen times. Police custody means little to him. “To walk out of it is a mere plaything”, he said as he clicked his fingers, emerald rings flashing.

Meeting Brezhnev

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi met the Soviet president, Leonid Brezhnev, and warned him about the growing anxiety in non-aligned nations over Soviet intervention in Afghanistan, an Indian spokesman said. The spokesman said the talks, which lasted 45 minutes, concentrated almost exclusively on questions pertaining to Afghanistan. Although India has friendly relations with Moscow, Mrs Gandhi has opposed the Soviet incursion in Afghanistan.

