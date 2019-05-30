Forty Years Ago, May 30, 1979: UP hartal continues

Hartal was observed in major towns of Uttar Pradesh for the second day in protest against alleged police atrocities on traders in Lucknow on May 26. Vishambhar Dayal Agrawal, president of the Vyapar and Udyog Mandal, claimed that the bandh was complete and would continue indefinitely until their demands were conceded. In Lucknow, not a shop was opened even during the relaxation of curfew for three hours. The city wore a deserted look as shopkeepers too kept their shutters down. The Vyapar Udyog Mandal reaffirmed its decision to continue the hartal till a judicial inquiry was ordered into Saturday’s police firing and lathicharge.

Police Protest

Advertising

The policemen’s agitation in Rajasthan is showing no signs of respite with demonstrations and relay hunger strikes continuing as usual. About 350 policemen again took out a procession at Udaipur and held a protest meeting. At Ajmer, more than 100 policemen participated in a procession. About 50 policemen took out a procession at Barmer today as well. They later presented a memorandum to the additional district magistrate. Chittor is another place where about 70 policemen participated in demonstrationsin a bid to highlight their demands, and, at Kota, the agitating policemen are planning to take out a torch-light procession.

Bandh In Nepal

A “bandh” called by the Nepali Bhasa Samiti, marked the arrival of Prime Minister Morarji Desai in Darjeeling. But for a raid on the telephone exchange in the hill town by a group of samiti volunteers, the hartal was peaceful and total, according to information received at the Writers Building. The telephone exchange was damaged, disrupting for some time the telephonic link of Darjeeling with the rest of the country. The “bandh” was called to pressurise the PM to include the Nepali language in the sixth schedule of the Constitution. Desai had reportedly rejected the demand when a samiti delegation met him in Delhi some time back.