Forty Years Ago, March 7, 1980: Nepal’s Proposal

King Birendra reiterated his government’s plea for making Nepal a zone of peace. The king referred to the proposal in his speech at the banquet President Sanjeeva Reddy gave in his honour. India has on several occasions in the past made clear its opposition to Nepal’s move. New Delhi’s view is that India has always assured Nepal of its desire to maintain friendly relations with that country and as such it does not see any need for declaring Nepal a zone of peace.

Assam Rebels

Some Assamese boys have joined the broad front for the liberation of the whole Northeast region. Formed and led by T Muivah, the rebel Naga leader, who has repudiated Phizo’s leadership, it has representatives from Nagaland, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura. However, sources in Kohima and Imphal said they had no confirmed report about the 120 Assamese boys reportedly going to China via the Assam-Nagaland-Burma route last year. In Guwahati, government sources were non-committal on the report of Assamese boys crossing the border for training and arms. “We have grave doubts about these reports,” Home Secretary Jagen Hazarika said. It is understood that the heat generated by the emergence of Assamese nationalism over the ‘’foreigners” issue and the Centre’s alleged neglect of the state has given rise to secessionist ideas. There are many Assamese intellectuals who freely air “anti-Indian” sentiments.

Iran Hostage Crisis

Muslim militants, who have held 50 Americans hostage at the US embassy in Teheran for 124 days, asked the ruling revolutionary council to take over responsibility for the captives. The development came as the UN investigating commission was preparing to leave Teheran without seeing the hostages. After the announcement, the commission decided to stay on at least for one more day.

