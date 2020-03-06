Forty Years Ago, March 6, 1980: New Delhi’s Message

The message to Moscow has been sent nearly three weeks after Soviet Foreign MinisterAndrei Gromyko’s talks in Delhi. The message to Moscow has been sent nearly three weeks after Soviet Foreign MinisterAndrei Gromyko’s talks in Delhi.

India has sent a message to the Soviet Union through Hungarian Foreign Minister Frigyes Puja, stressing the urgency of finding a solution to the Afghan crisis, according to well-placed sources. Puja left Delhi on March 4 after talks in India. While details of the message are not known, the sources indicated that broadly India has suggested that the Soviet Union should help in creating some openings so that non-aligned nations can come forward with concrete proposals to resolve the deadlock over Afghanistan. The message to Moscow has been sent nearly three weeks after Soviet Foreign MinisterAndrei Gromyko’s talks in Delhi.

Vote On Account

A two week-session o f the Lok Sabha beginning on March 11 will pass a vote on account after a two-day discussion on March 12 and 13 to enable the government to continue the various direct and indirect levies at the existing rates pending the passing of the 1980-81 budget later in summer. Finance Minister R Venkataraman is likely to bring before the Lok Sabha new tax proposals only during the next session of Parliament.

AASU For NRC

The All Assam Students’ Union, which is sending a team to meet the prime minister, declared its inability to make any compromise over the base year. AASU president Prafulla Mahanta said the agreement could be reached only on the basis of the 1951 NRC. He said the Assam government had been deporting some 4,000 to 6,000 persons every year on the basis of the NRC.

Mugabe’s Coalition

Zimbabwe’s prime minister designate Robert Mugabe and his war-time guerilla ally Joshua Nkomo agreed to form a coalition government. Mugabe an avowed Marxist and Roman Catholic, is scheduled to meet his enemy of many years, former prime minister Ian Smith, to discuss the possibility o f bringing whites into the government.

