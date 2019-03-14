Forty Years Ago, March 14, 1979: Israel-Egypt Treaty

Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin said a peace treaty would be signed with Egypt this month, possibly within the next one week or two if the Israeli cabinet and Parliament approve the draft of the accord. He spoke soon after US President Jimmy Carter, who had left Israel earlier in the day, met the Egyptian President, Anwar Sadat, in Cairo and said Sadat had accepted the new American ideas. Begin said the treaty would be signed by all parties in Washington, then the Hebrew version would be signed by Begin and Sadat in Jerusalem while the Arabic text would be signed by the two West Asian leaders in Cairo.

Flak For FM

Charan Singh’s budget came under fire at the meeting of the Janata Parliamentary Party executive. Several members expressed the fear that the budget will turn the cities against the party. No one spoke in favour of Charan Singh’s budget as the finance minister sought to defend his tax proposals amidst heated exchanges. Janata members have criticised the budget on the floor of Parliament during the last two days but at tonight’s meeting, held at the Prime Minister’s house, the criticism from within the ruling party was severe forcing Charan Singh at one stage to say that he will consider the points made by the members sympathetically.

Iran Executions

Firing squads executed 12 more officials of the deposed government of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi at dawn today on charges of political crimes, the Islamic Revolutionary Council announced. Eleven were shot in Teheran and one in the holy city of Qom 10 miles south of here. Two of those executed were ex-communists, who escaped the Shah’s firing squads and became leading spokesmen for the royal regime. Also executed were the parliament member, Gholam-Hussein Daneshi, two generals, five officials of SAVAK — the Shah’s secret police — a corporal of the Shah’s Imperial Guard and a police officer in Qom.