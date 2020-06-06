Forty years ago, June 6, 1980: Assam tension

The Indian Express, June 6, 1980, Forty Years Ago. The Indian Express, June 6, 1980, Forty Years Ago.

The Assam government is mobilising more security forces in the state following fresh reports of a spate of assaults received from various districts. K Ramamurthy, senior adviser to the governor said that tension was again mounting in parts of Nowgong, Kamrup, Darrang and Goalpara districts and that it had spread to Sibsagar along the Nagaland border. Five more bodies were recovered from Nowgong district, one from the Kalong river and four from Senchua railway station area. Three persons were missing — two from Nowgong district and one from Dibrugarh district, Ramamurthy said. Meanwhile the entire state has been declared a “disturbed area” for a further period of two months.

Indira On Economy

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi said in Delhi that her government would make “genuine efforts” to bring down the prices of essential commodities. Mrs Gandhi, who was having an informal chat with newsmen, added that the government would soon initiate talks with various groups concerned. She, however, warned that “there is no magic wand” to bring down prices. Asked to spell out the priorities before the government at the Centre and the new ones to be formed in the states, Mrs Gandhi said, “There are no new priorities. The main problem is how to get the economy going.” The PM added that,“If the law and order situation is not proper, you cannot help the economy.”

New Rajasthan CM

Jagannath Pahadia was unanimously elected leader of the Rajasthan Congress (I) Legislature Party. He will take oath of his new office in Jaipur tomorrow. Pahadia, who will be the sixth chief minister of Rajasthan, is the first Harijan to hold the high office in the state. His name was proposed by the former chief minister, Harideo Joshi, and others, and seconded by the former minister, Hiralal Devpura and others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd